What do you have on your lips today? Is it cookie crumbs, lip gloss/Vaseline, Kool-Aid stains, cotton candy, or a moment of praise? It is spring break and a day prior to the official beginning of Spring, and any of the aforementioned residue is fine and dandy. However, today, let us address the praise that’s on your lips.
There is a new non-profit organization in Walker County, born from the heart and soul of the power couple of Ronald and Kimm Thomas-Praise On My Lips Ministries (POML). Praise on my lips can be referenced in Biblical Scripture from the book of Psalms 34:1. The POML logo was revealed to Kimm 8 years ago as she concealed it in her mind for its premier debut. The vision about creating and implementing a non-profit surfaced after her retirement from the city of Huntsville in 2020. Diligent prayer and meditation went into the scope and sequence of launching such a meaningful ministry.
Kimm Thomas brings a wealth of experience and leadership as co-founder of POML. She currently serves as Pastor at Warren Chapel United Methodist Church and Mt. Zion United Methodist Church of Coldspring, with her husband, Ronald, supporting her in each endeavor. Kimm was also a former Associate Pastor at St. Paul United Methodist Church. As a former city employee of 13 years, Kimm was Director of Tourism/Tourism Manager, Vice-President of the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce for two and half years, and previously General Manager of LaQuinta Inn. Her passion for people, in particular, serving children and the senior population has been the impetus to POML.
Initially, Ronald and Kimm thought POML was designed to target women, but the Lord gave them a broader audience to serve. Praise on My Lips Ministry (POML) is a grant-based program. It is committed to assisting economically disadvantaged students in participating in extracurricular activities and/or other needs pertaining to their academic success. POML is a referral-based program for youth ages 9-18. Applications must be submitted by someone able to identify the student’s need for assistance, i.e., teacher, counselor, clergy, etc. Why a grant-based program? They want to ensure the child who really needs the assistance, gets it.
The mission of POML is to foster an atmosphere for students that encourages self-awareness, self-love, self-acceptance and confidence to be successful in school and life.The vision is to assist students financially with extracurricular activities and other needs to ensure their success in a particular endeavor.
An upcoming activity on April 8, 2022, will be the introductory event and kick-off fundraiser with Cajun, Soul & All That Jazz with raffle tickets in conjunction. The raffle items available are nothing less than $25 and we are anticipating 100-150 people in attendance. The fundraiser will be held at the Samuel Walker Houston Cultural Center from 7 pm-11pm. For additional information, please visit the website event page at www.pomlsolutions.net. With your unwavering support, this summer they’re looking at the possibility of funding a couple of summer camps at SHSU, HEAP, and any summer athletic program. We need your donation to ensure that the projects will be successful. When it’s all said and done, you too, will have praise on your lips.
Chris Tyson is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
