Always remember, memories are timeless treasures. They are worth creating and sharing over and over again. "The best things in life are the people we love, the places we’ve been, and the memories we’ve made along the way.” When you combine all of the experiences, time and love together, it is called a family…and I believe we all have one.
Sometimes, I view life as a revolving door, a merry-go-round, and a see-saw of varying events. There are a few things I know for sure. What goes up, must come down, and what was once new, vibrant, and young, with time, will grow old. This statement is true except for two of my mother's sisters; the oldest living sister-Blanch Allen (86) and the youngest twin, Janice Blair (79). Aunt Blanch looks and acts 70, and Aunt Janice possesses the youthful mind of a 60 year old. These two sisters are hilarious together and they fit like a hand in a glove.
A few weeks ago, I returned to my roots and boots of Wharton, Texas to visit with my aunts and show support for a family ministry. Dr. Janice Blair and Blanch Allen hosted a four day-one hour money management seminar at the Wharton County Civic Center to empower the people of their community. Family is very important to these ladies and their goal was to provide people with financial tools during this economic recession. Just think, I thought I was there by chance, but God was choosing to fulfill a special purpose for the next generation of our family. My aunts are deep in their senior years and it was critical that I make time to demonstrate love and appreciation for them. Tomorrow is not promised to any of us and I do not want to have any regrets if it happens to be my last time to see them.
After the conclusion of the last day of training, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive by the attendees, and they walked away with a folder full of information and knowledge they can use for the rest of their lives. When the three of us returned home that night, we were totally exhausted. However, we had enough reserve fuel to reminisce and laugh about our days growing up as youngsters on the Ponderosa as pure country girls. All six of my Aunts slept in the same standard size bed, all in a straight line on their sides. Today, each of them still sleep in one space.
As the night came to a close, Aunt Blanch retired to her room, and Aunt Janice and I slept in the guest bedroom in the same bed, talking all night long until about midnight. Aunt Janice talked me to sleep until I had nothing left to say. Eventually, she fell asleep when she realized she was alone (chuckle).The next morning, we had a come to Jesus meeting at the breakfast table drinking coffee and reflecting about the weekend. We knew all things must come to an end, and our three-fold cord was not easily broken. I discovered that “some of the fondest memories are when gathered around the table.” Heaven shifted in our favor as we prayed together before I left, realizing our Heavenly Father was well pleased. That weekend will stay in my heart forever.
Chris Tyson is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
