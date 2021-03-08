`Twas the day I found cookies

Glad I didn’t miss their season of selling, down by the courthouse yesterday. I saw a passel of Girl Scouts, with families in tow, selling their beloved and legendary cookies.
I stopped, of course, as everyone should, and was frankly impressed by one wee lassie exemplifying the whole point of the annual endeavor: she was learning, by doing, customer service, inventory management, communications skills and much more.
The youngster issued her colleagues marching orders, on their way to the HQ table a few yards away. To one, she said “Give this tally sheet to Mrs. Garcia, and tell Mr. Nguyen we need more water.” To another, she said “Put this change in the cigar box and see if we can break a twenty.” Enthusiasm is contagious.
The delightful experience inspired the following tribute.
`Tis March here in Huntsville; we’ve had snow, rains, and burst pipes. But now down by the courthouse, right there on the square, I saw a troopfull of Girl Scouts with cookies galore.
“I haven’t missed it!” I shouted — and, parking my car near the spots occupied by officials, leapt out to purchase those confections delicious.
The wee lassies were rarin’ to sell all their wares. The weeest of all had her eye on the ball; she rapidly issued requests and instructions. She marshalled her comrades, calling each one by name:
“Now Heather, now Susie -- Now Terese and L’Kenzie! On Shondra, on Maria! On Sam and Maneet!”
“Bring this gent some Shortbread Aplombs! And then get some Lemon-Vanillary Bombs! We’ll need Coconut-Fudgies followed by Peppermint-oyster parfaits!
“Don’t spare the Samosas, and yon Dosidos! Ultimately everybody loves the Thin Mints!”
Once they had loaded me down with those splendid treats, in a flurry of sneakers and jeans they all took to their feets. They bounded off to wait on the next lucky bloke.
I saw on the front of each little green vest a merit badge petal appear on the chest, to show that each kid had done her own best. And the parents declared as I drove out of sight:
You’ve seen COVID and torrents, the world’s gone quite wild — but nothing’s amiss when you invest in a child.
—
Bruce Chabot is a semi- retired clergyman who lives in Huntsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.