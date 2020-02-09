Trying to understand the impeachment

Now that the dust has settled from the impeachment - and anticlimactic acquittal - of the President, it falls to the average voter to make sense of it. What was accomplished? The answer: not much. Here’s why.
To briefly recap, the opposition telegraphed its intention to impeach as early as 2016. The Mueller Report was expected to serve as the basis for impeachment, but found no collusion with Russia. Impeachment then proceeded from a single telephone call from President Trump to Ukraine’s new president, the allegation being that Trump withheld aid from Ukraine until that nation announced an investigation into corruption, including Hunter Biden and Burisma, upon whose board he sat, well-compensated.
What followed was a foregone conclusion, with a Democrat majority in the House of Representatives, and a Republican majority in the Senate. Just before Christmas, after an accelerated investigation, the House brought two articles of impeachment, charging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate finally acquitted the President on February 5th, one day after his State of the Union message.
What can we conclude, when even Constitutional scholars differ over what was proper and what was not? Actually, the average person on the street understands a lot. First, both sides knew the result before impeachment began, and the opposition proceeded nonetheless. Thus the intention was not to remove the President, but to do him harm in the upcoming election.
Second, the Democrats lacked credibility due to their charge immediately upon Trump’s election that his presidency was “illegitimate,” and their repeated assertions that he should be impeached, well before July 2019. Further damaging credibility, the Democrats hurried up the impeachment investigation only to have Speaker Pelosi hold the articles a month before delivering them to the Senate. “Hurry up and wait” left thoughtful people wondering why. Finally, without satisfactory explanation, the House case was made in the Intelligence Committee, not the Judiciary Committee, as previous impeachments had, with no satisfactory explanation.
The House put on their case, calling 17 witnesses. Curiously, the President’s side elected to not call witnesses or cross examine (or was not allowed to, depending on which side one believes). This felt one-sided. Since the House alleged no criminal (statutory) violation, experts were brought in to educate the House committee members and assure them – in large part – that the articles were legitimate. That felt strange.
Interestingly, the House appointed managers and the President appointed attorneys. The House managers relied on emotion and repetition in making their case, hammering home their points endlessly. The President’s team wielded scalpel-like legal arguments, doing damage to the House’s circumstantial case. Seasoned courtroom attorneys, they relied on cold, relentless logic in challenging facts, law, and process. Since their burden was merely to create doubt in the senators’ minds, they succeeded.
Furthermore, in its haste the House had failed to vote as a body to authorize the Intelligence Committee to conduct its inquiry, thus invalidating subpoenas for witnesses and documents. Then it withdrew the subpoenas rather than take the President to court, also in the interest of time. The House maintained they had made their case, but then Democratic leadership began to call for additional witnesses and documents once the articles reached the Senate. The Senate was asked to do the job that the House, in its haste, had failed to do, and thereby to set a precedent for future impeachments. That did not go over well in the senior chamber, and a vote to add witnesses failed, along mostly partisan lines.
So what was accomplished? The Democrat offensive was still-born. The impeachment proceeded along partisan lines from the start; not what our founders intended. Short of the President committing murder in the Oval Office, the process and result were predictable along party lines. Democrat hyperbole did not help, crying wolf to the point of being ignored. The Democrats would have the voters believe that the future of the nation and the Constitution were truly at stake, even as they commenced on a battle they knew was lost. Their credibility suffered further.
What did the President really do or not do? He may well have done or said something inappropriate, as he has been known to do. However strong the belief, the case was not proven conclusively, either by facts or by proving that whatever he did rose to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Hatred was not enough.
The House Democratic leadership thereby embarked on a fool’s errand, at the behest of its radical Left. The President was never seriously wounded. Polls were unaffected. He signed treaties, bills and executive orders while the Senate sat. Claims of illegitimacy transferred from the Presidency to the Senate’s acquittal, and the Senate majority was shamed by its minority leader in a futile effort to claim the moral high ground.
The result? Nothing changed. The rancor will continue through the November elections – at least. The vitriolic hatred for President Trump exceeds anything seen in presidential politics for a long time (e.g., Pelosi tearing up his speech behind his back on TV). It’s motivating force is greater than the embarrassment over Barack Obama’s obsequious deference to foreign heads of state, like the Russian president, and greater than the disrespect characterizing George W. Bush as ignorant and bumbling. It’s even greater than Bill Clinton’s “private behavior” and public lie (he was not convicted), and it’s not going away.
If Trump is re-elected and the Senate falls to the Democrats, expect another impeachment – and removal; perhaps an impeachment even if the Democrats hold the House only. And if a Democrat is elected President and the House goes Republican, will cooler heads prevail? Don’t count on it.
During this Republic’s first 184 years, only one president was impeached. In the last 46 years three presidents have been impeached. Number four looms ominously closer.
—
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 40 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
