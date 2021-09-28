Truisms can be untrue

A truism is a statement considered to be profound and accepted as truth. Like most people, I too accepted them as little pearls of wisdom and many found their way into my vocabulary. However, the wisdom of many truisms that have lived through countless generations has begun to lose the luster of truth.
Let us start with “Life begins at 40”. Anyone who believes that has never been there. Forty was a grand age, to be sure, but 30 or 25 are better. The only people that should ever say “Life begins at 40” are those who are over 90 and have lost some ability to remember things.
“Truth will always win” is another truism that isn’t. One day of listening to the daily news from one’s channel of choice will prove this truism is a falsism (my word)) Sometimes wrong is called right, history is manipulated, causes meant to be solutions become problems and sadly, public figures can feel compelled to apologize for speaking the truth.
“Don’t cross the bridge ‘til you come to it” and “don’t fix it if it ain’t broke”. Lose both of these! It totally tosses out the worthwhile life habits of keeping everything in one’s life whether alive or inanimate, in good repair. There is need to maintain or anticipate what could create a problem in your life before it malfunctions. So those “truths” are bad advice. Lose them.
“You can’t stop progress”. I have been a witness to stalled progress many times. There are countless evidences of it today. Defining progress is necessary to even contemplate this truism. What some call progress many would call retrogression.
The person who penned “The end justifies the means” should be incarcerated. “Money doesn’t buy happiness”. Whoever came up with this should share a cell with the person who wrote “The end justifies the means”. So if money does not buy happiness, the opposite condition, poverty or having none, should provide what the former condition does not. Wrong. I have known cases where money did not provide happiness, but why blame the money? Blame the people who had the money and allowed it to be a curse rather than a blessing.
I remember facing a similar attitude when our enlightened kids came home from college and said things like they had better things to do with their life than “chase the almighty dollar”. It was totally lost on them that because their parents had chased that dollar it was possible for them to attend college in the first place. It was at that point that they received my “money lecture”.
The essence of my teaching moment was that one can indeed make money the root of all evil but that money actually has a greater purpose: It can set you free. Ignoring the obvious expressions of rejection that thought provided, I soldiered on by elaborating on my premise and explained that money gives us the freedom to pursue our goals in life whether they are simple of grandiose. It provides a way for families to have food and shelter and indeed to give back to the society or system that made earning that money possible.
About 15 years later my son who had received this lecture with two of his buddies present, told me one of his friends having remembered what I said that day told him, “Your mom was right. about money can set you free. Through the years it dawned on me that without money, it is difficult to accomplish anything.” As it turned out he became a successful film maker and he needed lots of it. Money, that is.
The all-time worst in my estimation is “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never hurt me”. Wrongo! Unless you live in a part of the world where stoning to death is considered appropriate punishment for breaking some laws, this truism is not true. Words are the most potent weapon mankind has. Inappropriate and unkind words can ruin individual lives within the family unit or within the national entity. The terminology of the punitive Treaty of Versailles that ended World War I contained words which may have seemed justified, but in retrospect the words in that treaty were blamed for the rise of Nazi Germany, World War II and ultimately resulted in 75 million civilian and military deaths. So I opt to toss that truism onto the dust heap of historically discredited sayings accepted by generations as truth when they were not.
I love traditional sayings. Many have come from the long ago, have stood the test of time and people are still saying them. Here are some keepers: “Friends are the chocolate chips in the cookie of Life”. ”Life is a journey, enjoy the ride” and “A day without laughter is a day wasted”. Or my favorite, “Laughter makes the unbearable, bearable”.
—
Marge Flados is a statewide columnist and resident of Harlingen. She can be reached via email at nflados@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.