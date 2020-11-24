Tributes are due -- Part III

My husband spent most of WW II in the South Pacific, so it was unusual that we developed such a close relationship with the 99th Infantry Division who fought in Europe. We attended their reunions and co-hosted two mini reunions here on South Padre Island.
It was during one of the reunions in the Rio Grande Valley that this story was told to me by a man who had served as a Medic in the 99th Division during World War II. He returned from the war, became an ordained minister and has lived in North Carolina most of the time since. He told this story to me, personally.
During the Battle of the Bulge he was stationed on the northern edge of the battle line and the American and German emplacements were dug in on each side of a narrow road in the Ardennes forest. A soldier had been shot in the foot and as a Medic it was his duty to get him to an Aid Station to the rear of the front line. There was a snowstorm in progress and visibility was limited.
With an arm across his shoulders he assisted the wounded soldier back to the Aid Station and was returning on the narrow road to his unit when he came face to face with a German officer. He said he was so scared and thought he would be shot on the spot. Since Medics do not carry weapons he felt quite helpless.
“The officer said in excellent English, ‘Soldier, this road is a very dangerous place to be. You need to get back to your unit as quickly as possible’. Needless to say, I took off like a rabbit. Thankful I was still alive.”
The next morning the American units were ordered to break out and take out the gun emplacements in their path. This was accomplished. Following along as Medics do he stumbled onto a German gun emplacement and noted that the entire crew had been killed, and to his shock, among the dead was the young officer he had seen on the road just a few hours earlier.
He said after more than 30 years that incident comes into his conscious thought, unbidden, in every detail and carrying with it a personal sadness.
—
Bob, a member of the 99th Infantry Division was taken prisoner on the second day of the German offensive. It was not a good experience. They were marched a great distance behind German lines to POW camps and in the process Bob’s feet were frozen and he could not walk or keep up. Aware that stragglers often met untimely deaths, two British soldiers came to his aid with a large sturdy baby carriage they had managed to steal and put Bob into it (all 6 feet-2inches of him) and proceeded to push him along with the other marching POWs. He loved to say “I traveled half way across Germany in a baby carriage.”
Upon arrive at the POW camp things were not good. It was late in the war and Germany was running out of many things including food. The prisoners were working in a wooded area and the weather was cold and unpleasant. Their diet was a watery soup and black bread and not enough to supply the energy to work all day.
Out of sympathy for the young American POW s, Maria, the camp cook, at great risk to herself, would occasionally smuggle a potato or some dry bread to the G.I. s. They would share the potato and the bread and be grateful for it.
After the war ended, the POW camps were emptied and those young soldiers, weak and emaciated, returned to their homes and resumed their lives. After surrender, with their economy in ruins, the nation of Germany suffered greatly. Food was particularly in short supply. Bob and his family knew how hard it must be for Maria and regularly sent food packages to her and her family until the economy was once again able to feed the population.
Many years later Bob and his wife visited Germany and found that Maria had died but her family remembered the food packages they had received after the end of the war when things were very bad for everyone.
Sometimes nobility of spirit can be found on both sides of a conflict between good and evil. Innate acts of kindness have no boundaries even when tested to the extreme. Of course we have our problems, but I have no patience with those who denigrate the people of our nation. Basically, ours is a freedom-loving, godly, peaceful, law-abiding population and a blessed place to live regardless of race, religion or political persuasion. I think we should all boldly oppose those who speak or teach otherwise.
—
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
