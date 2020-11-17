Tributes are due -- Part II

Upon returning from my first World War II battlefield tour, I realized how little I knew about the European Theater of Operations. (ETO). Thus began my historical obsession with the study that has continued to this day. I stopped counting the books I had read on the subject at about 100 and that was several years ago. Because of access to the archives of the Axis powers, writers can gain facts and an understanding of all participants in a battle, however many were involved. I subscribe to two great magazines, World War II and World War II History, both excellent reading and well researched on the armies and historical battles that took place. And of course once knowledge was gained on the ETO a return to the battlefields was inevitable.
My next trip touring with a group from the 99th Infantry Division was particularly meaningful. The 99th had an interesting history. Newly arrived from the United States and untested in battle it was their fate to be deployed along 20 miles of a sparsely defended 80 mile front bordering the Ardennes. They were in the direct path of Germany’s last and final attempt to crash through the Ardennes Forest and capture Antwerp, a port critical to the Allies. Needless to say, it proved harrowing for the soldiers of the 99th and other units scattered along the line of attack and it didn’t take them long to become battle-tested and hardened in in the ways of war and survival. The German attempt failed at great cost to both sides.
On each 99th Division tour Colonel Osterhold, a former officer in the German Army, was invited to spend day with the tour groups. He was getting old but his back was ramrod straight and he spoke good English. He was respected for very good reasons. His unit had overrun an area protected by the 99th and he had taken many U.S. Army prisoners. His soldiers were forbidden to take so much as a cigarette from any prisoner. And they didn’t. Of course when they were marched back, away from his control, former prisoners said everything they had was stolen from them including wedding rings.
Colonel Osterhold had served on the Eastern Front before being transferred to the ETO. I shared lunch with him and had an opportunity to talk of many things. He gave me a picture showing him in uniform, a classically handsome man in his uniform with an Iron Cross with clusters on a ribbon around his neck. He told us his father was a college professor who hated Hitler, was outspoken about it and had no intention of changing his ways. He also knew his whole family was in jeopardy and would be taken away and imprisoned if something was not done. He joined the army with the intention of being hero enough to receive decorations for his battle experiences. Hitler did not harm the families of military heroes and subsequently he became a decorated heroic fighter in Hitler’s Army.
He said in spite of his battle field medals he was lucky to be alive because he and two friends were on detached duty and newly arrived at the place where the attempt to assassinate Hitler took place. They were immediately suspect, but luckily the interrogators believed them. Most of the officers in the area at that time were considered complicit and were killed post haste. The day we spent with this honorable man was a most interesting one.
We had stepped off the bus to view a battle field where the 99th had played a part and the men on the tour were talking about their time there and how cold it was and how scared they were. I turned to speak to the gentleman next to me and the tears were running down his cheeks. He turned to me and said “I was in that fire fight and I lost some of my best buddies right out there”. I wanted to cry too. It was not uncommon to see tears and sometimes anger come unbidden to those who were viewing places they had occupied forty-five earlier.
Last week I mentioned that Egaard Pots of Belgium customarily sent greetings to Americans on patriotic holidays. True to form, on November 11th an e-mail arrived with his message of appreciation for the sacrifices made by our soldiers and their families. And always the words at the close of his message in big red letters, “THANK YOU FOR OUR FREEDOM”.
It is a nation’s youth who fight and sometimes perish in the wars created by their elders. Many in their late teens or barely out of them believed in the cause and willingly served. There were roughly 400,000 U.S. military deaths. The 99th lost 1130 killed 3954 wounded, 421 missing in action, 598 captured and 584 non-battle casualties, mainly frozen feet and hands for a total of about 12,000 casualties in a division that never numbered more than 20,000 men. They arrived late in the war and were in battle for 6 months until the war in Europe ended in May of 1945... It is hard to imagine the casualties in divisions that had been deployed since 1942.
I will be back with Vignettes of World War II next week.
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen, and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
