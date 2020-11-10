Tributes are due -- Part I

November 11th is a day to pay tribute to the veterans who have served this country as members of our armed forces, be it on land, sea or air. Those who make it home after a war, live with the memories of their experiences. Understandably some experiences were worse than others but veterans cope with their memories remarkably well. We owe them our whole-hearted appreciation and gratitude for their service to this country.
Some families seem to have offered their sons for every war: mine being one of them. My father in World War I, husband, brother and brother-in-law in World War II, son and son-in-law in Viet Nam War and two grandsons in the Iraqi War. So for over 100 years the men in my family have been participants in every major conflict and we are so blessed that all made it back home, for many others did not.
It is easy to speculate whether European countries remember the effort and cost to our nation of participating in a war that never reached our shores. There were 16,000,000 Americans in military service during World War II and of that number, not many are still living. In order to have seen combat in World War II they would now be 95 or older. The ranks are thinning fast and before much longer there will be no surviving veterans of that war to talk about it.
There is a man who lives in Belgium, now in his 80 s who was 5 when the American forces liberated his home town after 5 years of Nazi control. This man has spent countless hours making sure his fellow Belgians never stop being grateful for what was done for their country. For 50 years he has made a point to meet most Army veterans’ tours that stops at Henri Chapelle military cemetery in Belgium. Both times I was there he met our tour bus, holding a United States Flag on a pole much taller than he. His words of greeting are always the same: “Welcome to Belgium, we thank you for our freedom”. Our tour guide said he missed very few tours made up of veterans who fought in the Battle of the Bulge. On each important date having to do with World War II: December 15th, Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Veterans’ Day, he has e-mailed countless veterans a letter of thanks. He ends each message with the words, “Thank you for our freedom”. I still receive those beautiful letters of gratitude and have, for over 30 years.
For many years he and his family have traveled to Henri Chapelle to place flowers at the base of a white cross marker with a soldier’s name on it. He is not in good health these days but Edgaard Pots of Wachebeke, Belgium, I thank YOU for remembering.
Edgaard’s expressions of gratitude were not unusual in that country. So much of the Battle of the Bulge spread over that nation as our troops fought their way town by town toward the Rhine River and Germany. Every little city and town seems to have a statue or a memorial honoring the Allied Forces. The Belgians have kept the Ardennes Forest as a national preserve and except for planting new trees to replace the ones destroyed in that terrible battle, the forest battle site lies undisturbed.
The times I have visited the Ardennes it was easy to get down into the foxholes of 1944-45, now filling up with leaves and soil. It took no effort with the heel or toe of a shoe to kick up an old flattened olive-drab toothpaste tube or a button or buckle from a uniform of a soldier who once occupied that place of safety. I hit something hard with the toe of my boot and on the slightest bit of digging pulled up an entrenching tool all rusted but still in fair shape considering it had been in the ground for 40 plus years. I would have kept it as a souvenir, but it seemed wrong to remove it from its resting place. Plus it would not fit into my suitcase!
In a German foxhole I found a wine bottle, long since emptied of its contents. Also the most interesting, tiny pot-bellied metal stove, small but heavy which had warmed some young German soldier in service to his country, living underground in the Ardennes forest during the battles that radiated through and from that area.
These visits created in me an intense interest in the European Theater of Operations (ETO) which has lasted to this day. My payback is to have the honor of writing war memoirs for veterans of that war who want to record their experiences but feel they cannot write it down as it should be. I have done six such memoirs and edited others and it was an honor to do so.
The veterans of World War II came to be called “the greatest generation” and indeed they were. The G.I. Bill made it possible for them to attend college after the War, many being the first in their families to earn college degrees. They truly had a positive effect on this nation and by their example inspired generations who followed after them.
So this Veterans’ Day hold them in your hearts and prayers. They have earned all honors paid to them.
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas
