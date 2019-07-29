Trevie and future legacies

Recently, a good friend of our community recently retired from Huntsville Memorial Hospital. I am referring, of course, to Trevie; seemingly a long time fixture at HMH. For me as a citizen, later more than once as a patient, and finally as volunteer, Trevie seemingly was always there to care for the patients and families. She leaves behind a created legacy of care and compassion for those in need of a friendly greeting, a warm hug, and a feeling of togetherness. She exuded a warm aura of competence encouraging nearby all in need of care.
Truly, her presence was the beginning creation of a living legacy; a tradition and heritage of caring for others in time of need. This was not the burst of energy for signaling the beginning of a day. It was a presence and attitude that lasted through long and tedious hospital hours. Actually, there must have been so many days when it was the personal will of this lady driving her to do what the she believed in. I personally know of some instances where she carefully and deliberately put family patient care and compassion far ahead of some hospital rules. It is my belief she followed her concept and personal drive to and for obligation towards patient care to provide a deep feeling of peace. This probably went beyond job requirements and specifications.
Looking back in my personal history, I am deeply indebted to a man who unknowingly built legacies. Silver-haired Walter Byron Shipp, at the University of Texas, designed, created, installed, and successfully managed a legacy of university level machine accounting and statistics that has helped to create and foster information processing that has since evolved into present-day information technology. The true legacy of his long career can probably be found even today on innumerable campuses around the nation. Looking back, it must have been an almost sinful pleasure derived from creating a legacy heard almost around the world. At one point in my career, I was searching for employment (data processing) at a college in Texas. The interviewer read my job history and asked, ”Are you one of Brian’s boys?” This one point cemented a job offer; which I later declined.
One does not come into this world bearing a load of potential legacy. At some indeterminate age and for no readily definable reason, a person (Trevie, in this instance) will begin a laborious and sometimes onerous task of acquiring, discarding some elements required just to survive in this life. These come from parents, siblings, grandparents, playmates, kids in Walmart, readers in the library, and indeed that next step into the world. If we tried to trace and define these changes, take a look at those In need of caregivers like Trevie.
We men have a reputation for being strong and able to handle almost anything in a disastrous situation. From my limited research, severe falls open the door for man (or woman) to embark unwillingly on a life in decline. This bypasses cancer, heart, and other diseases although these remain in need of care. Those people are the CARE TAKERS. These are the ones receiving care outside the family. At home, loss of mobility means no car, no un-scheduled trips, visits to beach or mountains have been eliminated, and you cannot meet Aunt Susie at the airport. Over a period of weeks and months, the severe impact can become a depressing lifestyle.
Realize, of course, impact inside the care facility is one with constant change. A care facility is an ongoing constant change with problems that never end. (Those readers with knowledge of TDCJ may understand this loss of freedom.) Meals are scheduled with fixed menus and may run late. Conflicting, and relatively fixed schedules are not fixed in concrete. For those who led something of a structured life with predictable routines and planned days, this change can be unsettling. It is akin to leaving one life and facing a different situation. And guys, it ain’t easy for you and more of a traumatic turmoil for the ladies. And that is where caregivers like Trevie throw themselves into the gap.
It would seem their goal, their mission, and their mission in life is to do something, for those less fortunate. A few kind and thoughtful words, a warm affectionate hug, a comforting hand on the shoulder, a caring presence; all these provide something of a support system to help many adjust to major changes. Think about it. This little lady has moved from young to old, from male to female, and the many stages of health or well-being. She adjusted to this world by delivering care and compassion. Well done, o good and faithful servant.
Her legacy lives throughout the community.
—
Grady Easley is a Huntsville resident and weekly columnist for The Item.
