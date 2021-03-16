Traveling with Marge - Part I

I wrote a book a few years ago called, Traveling with Marge. Of course few people ever read it, but I re-read it recently and found it to be rather interesting. Verbal accounts of other people’s travels can be deadly dull, but by sharing an account of this journey and adding pertinent historical facts along the way my hope is that my forthcoming columns will encourage others to visit these interesting places. After writing over 250 columns the need for new topics has become a challenge, so come along with me on a trip to Spain: a country steeped in history.
In the company of two other nurse friends and my sister-in-law, Dolores, we embarked on a guided bus tour in the last week of May which is a beautiful time of the year in Spain. On arrival in Madrid, we met up with our 44 other traveling companions and they were a mixed group: 2 Canadians, two Arabs also from Canada, 3 Philippinos from San Francisco, two Chinese from Michigan, he a visiting professor at Notre Dame, and the rest from varied backgrounds and other parts of the U.S. Most were middle aged or beyond some were over eighty but were quiet about it and kept up nicely.
The four of us headed straight for the Prado since it was Sunday and we knew it would not be open on Monday. We discovered it would take a week to see this marvelous museum so we hired a guide to take us to see some of the works of art in which we were particularly interested. Our guide spoke Castilian Spanish, the first time any of us, including my two Spanish-speaking friends, had heard it spoken. He made our limited time count by making sure we saw the paintings of particular interest to us.
On the way back to the hotel by bus no small feat in a city of 4,000,000, we made a stop at the Museo Sophia where Picasso’s most famous painting, the Guernica is displayed. It is enormous, 11.5 feet by 25.5 feet and painted in black and white. My sister-in-law was ecstatic at the sight of it. I had never liked it and after seeing the original, still didn’t. I told her my feet hurt and would wait for her outside. She was aghast. I had to explain that in my opinion the Guernica was a political cartoon, not art, and that Picasso placed body parts in all the wrong places and I had a right to dislike the painting! Why spend time looking at a painting one didn’t like? Her aghast level remained high.
Later that evening we made our way to the Plaza Major and enjoyed the ambience of that ancient historical, plaza after which we ate at Botin’s restaurant, made famous by Earnest Hemingway. His wrote often of his preference for their roast suckling pig. We ordered it, of course. After the dinner, we all agreed that little pig was far too cute to eat and we were glad the experience was behind us.
We found the Spanish people friendly, attractive and the city beautiful and exceedingly clean. Our first evening in Madrid was a great experience and we marveled at the profusion of flowers in full bloom.
The next morning we were all eagerly looking forward to our bus tour of the city. We were not disappointed. But we had also been introduced to the Spanish version of a continental breakfast which consisted of a hard roll, butter, jelly and very strong coffee. After attacking that hard roll I decided that all those 12th and 13th century buildings were constructed of the traditional hard rolls of Spain and were the building blocks that made those buildings withstand centuries of time.
Madrid has many statues, parks and museums with tree-lined streets, boulevards and an absence of trash. After returning to our hotel, Lupita and I decided to go out to buy snacks. As we prowled around we came upon a beautiful old church surrounded by a tall fence. After walking around the perimeter we were spotted by a custodian who came over and told us how to get into the church. No small feat. Once inside we found it to be a thing of beauty with parishioners at prayer, a priest busying himself at the front of the sanctuary that was a sea of fresh flowers. Lupe and I took the time to kneel and say a prayer before resuming our original mission which was to buy snacks.
On return to the hotel, we found our travel mates had become worried when we did not return in a timely manner and were sure we had been abducted by white slavers or some other unsavory types. But we had returned happy as clams full of tales of our marvelous adventure.
I had already told my family if I was ever kidnapped and held for ransom, that they were to pay no more than $ 50.00 dollars to get me back. They considered the figure appropriate. Our first day in Spain left us anxious to see more of this beautiful country.
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
