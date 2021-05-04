Traveling with Marge -- Part VIII

In Fatima, Portugal the shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, is located inside a basilica located on the periphery of a massive pavilion. The beautiful statue, clothed in white robes trimmed in gold, represents the vision of the Virgin Mary who made appearances to three shepherd children in Cova da Iria, Portugal starting in October of 1917.
These six visitations began the Our Lady of Fatima belief that the location could be a place of miracles to those who sought Her blessing. It is a long and interesting story, involving the hierarchy of the Catholic church and indeed many nations of the world. The story of Fatima is long and interesting and I invite my readers to read its history on sources found on the Internet. Below is an account of my visit to the Shrine over thirty years ago.
Millions from throughout the world still visit the Shrine and the sight becomes ever greater and grander surrounded by buildings that support and maintain the shrine as a beacon of hope to those in need of the blessing of wellness in body and spirit.
Only the roadside pilgrims marred the pristine beauty of the woodland highway. For them, there was no air-conditioned glass-encircled bus from which to peer in wonder at majestic trees and verdant undergrowth. For those of us visiting Portugal’s rural countryside for the first time, the cork trees and the flowering shrubs offered pleasing contrast to the dilapidated settlements that abounded far off from the beautiful modern city of Lisbon.
In worn, dusty clothing, clinging to their meager belongings and carrying their young children on back or bosom, the pilgrims trudged along the roadsides on tired feet. Their destination and ours was the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima.
We arrived early in the morning and discovered there were no crowds; there were only rain-washed trees and water puddles dotting the enormous pavilion of the Shrine. Surrounded by the unadorned, stark vats and candle racks where the ailing, desperate pilgrims could light their tapers and dip their maimed limbs, it seemed no place of miracles to me. A cynic's thoughts suffused my mind.
As the gray scudding clouds rushed past overhead, I stood transfixed. I was surprised to find I was alone; most of the group had returned to the bus or the souvenir shop. As I walked past the dipping vats and faded candles with their entangled rivulets of wax, I bent forward to touch them with my fingertips. My mind's eye saw the throngs who had in days past worshiped and prayed upon this spot. I thought of those in transit headed toward this place of hope and expectation. I was an intruder here, in cynic's stance. If this be a place of miracles, why did I feel such sadness?
Before retracing my steps toward the empty bus, my mind and heart sent forth a prayer to Almighty God, to grant, this day, the fervid hopes and needs of dusty pilgrims making their tedious journey toward the healing grace of Our Lady of Fatima.
Ah, Portugal!
—
