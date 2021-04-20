Traveling with Marge -- Part VI

On the highest point in the city of Algiers sits a large 3-story building with open areas, surrounded and lined with shops and kiosks too numerous to count. It was a veritable rabbit warren of shops containing all manner of merchandise. I could have purchased a slave if I needed one.
The Casbah of Algiers sits on the ruins of the 10th century city-fortress of Icosium. The word Casbah means fortress or castle, but the modern day Casbah resembles neither. In modern times it has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Those of you who have lived long enough may remember the 1937 movie, “Algiers” in which Charles Boyer was quoted as saying to Hedy Lamarr, “Come weeth me to zee Casbah”, a pick-up line never spoken in the movie but Boyer used the line in the film trailer. Oddly this cheesy line still is being used and repeated 80 years later.
With the help of Irmgard, our tour guide, I bought two small rugs, paid for them and the shopkeeper agreed to ship them to my home address. I don’t know where my brain was at the time. Upon arrival home my husband said, “Well, you can kiss that $200.00 goodbye” and I believed him but about 3 weeks later the two rugs were delivered to my door.
While in the Casbah we went to a tearoom to sample the local sweets and tea. We were serenaded on musical instrument I could not identify, being played by four surly men who obviously wished they were somewhere else, certainly not watching tourists eating and drinking when they could do neither. It was Ramadan, remember? Maybe that was why the music was neither melodious nor easy on the ears. The songs were made up of about three notes all of which sounded like someone had stepped on a cat.
From a spot in the Casbah one had a good view of the home of Barbara Hutton, the beautiful heiress who inherited the Woolworth fortune, estimated to be worth $900,000,000.00 but at the time of her death was valued less than $4000.00. Barbara Woolworth Hutton wandered the world, marrying and divorcing husbands regularly. She spent much time in Algiers in her white-painted villa in the Casbah section of Algiers.
To her credit, whenever a U.S. Naval ship was docked at Algiers, Barbara Hutton would invite the ship’s crew to her home to enjoy food, music and entertainment. When the crews were large in number she would entertain them night after night until every sailor regardless of rate or rank had enjoyed the hospitality of her home.
Over thirty years later the fellow who was shampooing my carpets noticed a picture of my husband in his Navy uniform on a nearby bookcase and said he too had been in the Navy. I asked him if he had been to many interesting places to which he answered that he had indeed seen a lot of the world while in the Navy. He then proceeded to tell me one of the most interesting places he had been was Algiers. I asked him why he felt that way and he told me about his ship’s crew being entertained at the home of Barbara Hutton who lived in the Casbah. Amazing!
On departing the Casbah the tour guide and I made a wrong turn and became lost and it began to seem like we would spend the rest of our lives in the Casbah. About the time Irmgard was becoming nervous about our situation we spied our local bus driver headed toward us in a high state of agitation. In accented English he yelled at us,” What do you think you are doing here? This is not a place to get lost!” After we got on the bus, I wondered if maybe he knew something we didn’t.
The children begging on the streets left a lasting impression on me and it was heart-breaking to see there were so many of them. There was no trace of innocence in their hard little faces and no childish twinkle in their eyes but rather an angry, suspicious look lingered there. They have the look of someone who has to fight, maneuver and cajole for every morsel of food they eat and piece of clothing they wear. I haven’t been able to get them out of my memories of Algiers. I wish I hadn’t seen them.
The next morning as we departed on the ferry for the shores of Spain, looking back at the city of Algiers it appeared jewel-like in the morning sunshine, but I could see past the exterior beauty to the not-so- pretty existence of a large portion of its citizens. The many who lived nowhere near the beautiful beach front hotels, who scratch out a hard-scrabble existence on the mean streets of Algiers in order to feed themselves and their families.
I hope Algiers is different now, but I doubt that it is. Whereas our culture seems to be evolving rapidly, in some cases in questionable directions, other cultures can be exceedingly slow to change in any way and continue to maintain customs that date far back in time.
I have no desire to return to North Africa but then I have no desire to make a return visit to Maine either. For different reasons, of course.
