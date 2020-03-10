As tourists we travel by land, sea and air, with the purpose of savoring the cultures and local atmospheres of nations other than our own. Most countries provide occasional lasting impressions and unforgettable memories. Some are pleasant and some are not. Portugal was beautiful but it needed paint.
Wielding dictatorial power and control, Antonio Salazar ruled Portugal from 1932 to 1968. He mandated that people paint their homes on a regular basis and that extended to keeping public buildings well-endowed with layers of paint as well. When more democratic regimes took over control of the country, the people must have felt a paint overload, for it was obvious during my visit that the citizenry had long since stopped using anything resembling a paint brush. That was impression #1. I am hoping that since my visit several years ago, prosperity and paint are once again evident to the visitors in their country.
Impression #2 was the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima.
Only the roadside pilgrims marred the pristine beauty of the woodland highway. For them, there was no air-conditioned glass-encircled bus from which to peer in wonder at majestic trees and verdant undergrowth. For those of us visiting this country for the first time, the cork trees and the flowering shrubs offered pleasing contrast to the dilapidated settlements that abounded on the outskirts of Lisbon.
In worn, dusty clothing, clinging to their meager belongings and carrying their young children on back or bosom, the pilgrims trudged along the roadside on tired feet. Their destination and ours was the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima.
We arrived early in the morning and discovered there were no crowds; there were only rain-washed trees and water puddles dotting the enormous pavilion of the Shrine. Surrounded by the unadorned, stark vats and candle racks where the ailing, desperate pilgrims could light their tapers and dip their maimed limbs, it seemed no place of miracles to me. A cynic's thoughts suffused my mind.
As the gray scudding clouds rushed past overhead, I stood transfixed. I was surprised to find I was alone; most of the group had returned to the bus or the souvenir shop. As I walked past the dipping vats and faded candles with their entangled rivulets of wax, I bent forward to touch them with my fingertips. My mind's eye saw the throngs who had in days past worshiped and prayed upon this spot. I thought of those in transit headed toward this place of hope and expectation. I was an intruder here, in cynic's stance. If this be a place of miracles, why did I feel such sadness?
Before retracing my steps toward the bus, my mind and heart sent forth a prayer to Almighty God, to grant, this day, the fervid hopes and needs of dusty pilgrims making their tedious journey toward the healing grace of Our Lady of Fatima. Ah, Portugal!
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
