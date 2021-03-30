On extended bus tours the members take on a tour-group personality and some of the personalities take an overwhelming lead in their prominence. Rufe was a challenge, a 6’4” retired engineer from Florida with an irascible personality and arthritis. Because he was tall he kept his feet in the aisle so at one time or another everyone had to climb over them. And he had developed a crush on Dolores.
There was also the Iranian Muslim, retired diplomat, (now a Canadian citizen) who had been in attendance when Nikita Khrushchev on a visit to the United Nations in 1960 had removed his shoe and pounded it on his desk in order to get the attention of the Assembly Chairman. This man was elderly, dignified and courtly in manner but he also developed a crush on Dolores. But I digress.
After leaving Toledo we headed south and drove through a vast agricultural area: countless acres of olive trees growing in straight rows up and down the hills, lots of hay, truck crops and goats. I never saw a cow and very few horses but knew they were there somewhere since Spain is famous for bulls and horses. We traveled over three mountain ranges and in some areas there was still snow on the mountain tops.
On arrival in Grenada, we agreed it must be one of the world’s most interesting cities: capital of Spain during Moorish rule, the Moors (Muslims) were tolerant and accepting of the many Jews that lived in Grenada and as a result scholarship and civilization advanced at a rapid rate. The Moors built castles some of which were engineered to provide running water and a type of flush toilet.
One of the more exquisite castles was the Alhambra in Grenada which took forty years to build. It ranks in beauty with the Taj Mahal. Someone once said, “If the stars and the moon leave the heavens, it will be that they chose to come and shine in Alhambra”. An overstatement, perhaps, but it is indeed awesome. After the Moors were forced to leave, Ferdinand and Isabella, the rulers of Spain at the time, moved in. Truth be known they were squatters. Who can blame them? Ferdinand and Isabella were in residence at the Alhambra when Christopher Columbus needed a loan, at least that is what we were told.
For centuries an effort has been made to keep the Alhambra as it was built, plain on the outside and intricately beautiful on the inside. It provided the sound of running water from fountains throughout, with ceilings and walls decorated in the four colors that were considered most meaningful to that culture: Green for the oases, blue for protection, yellow for gold and power and red for passion. The color blue is supposed to repel flies and through the centuries even in the U.S. outdoor porch ceilings were painted blue for that purpose. I tried it once and our American flies didn’t seem to mind blue at all.
There were patios open to the sky, the largest of which is still used as a place for performing artists and concerts. In spite of being roofless, the acoustics are great. To illustrate this, our Alhambra guide asked if anyone would like to walk to the stage and sing or say something. Well, old Rufe volunteered. His tour mates were taken aback at that development and all of us became very quiet, lowered our gaze and looked at the toes of our shoes.
Rufe walked, or rather hobbled on to the stage and everyone held their breath fearing what was about to come out of his mouth. He opened it and began to sing “Memories” from the musical, “Cats”. and we were all amazed. He had a beautiful baritone voice and an obviously well-trained one. With a voice like that I could forgive him for a lot including having to step over his feet in the aisle of the bus.
We toured the rest of the Alhambra led by the local guide well-versed in its history. He pointed out the areas in the surrounding hillsides where for centuries the gypsies had carved their homes out of the mountainside and many still lived there.
Grenada is a very modern city with department stores that resemble ours even with piped in American music. Cata and I decided to leave the group and try to locate some evidence of garbage in a city who like the rest of Spain, seemed to have none.
We walked by stores and apartment dwelling, down alleys and side streets. Nothing. Then on our way back to the hotel, there behind a downspout on an apartment building, we spied a small plastic bag filled with trash. One small bag. So Spain has trash. Obviously not much, but we had to know.
Later that day we left beautiful Grenada and were on our way to Malaga. Join me on the bus next week.
Marge Flados resides is a weekly lifestyles columnist for The Item. She can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
