Traveling with Marge -- Part II

Each day in Spain held surprises and wonders for those under the control and leadership of our tour guide whose responsibility it was to make sure we saw the nation at its best. Irmgard was a German citizen and one could not be in her presence long before being aware she was born to lead, if not a tour group, at least a military regiment or even a division. She wore tailored suits, and lace-up brogans with 1 inch heels. Oddly she wore an ankle sock on one foot. Her home was in Hamburg, Germany and she had been a tour guide for many, many years.
One of the first things we noticed was that the women of Spain did not wear hose, all were bare legged, a fad that had not reached the United States at that time. American women were still stuffing their lower bodies into panty hose which had been a welcome garment that followed the era of the panty girdle. But I digress.
Irmgard spoke excellent English although with a pronounced German accent. She was competent, articulate, pragmatic and a born leader. Fifty people on a bus from different parts of the world and different cultures must be like herding cats, but Irmgard had a talent for it. At one point someone made the statement that some of the cities in America were very old too, that St. Augustine. Florida was established in 1565 by Pedro Menendez, an early Spanish explorer. Without a blink of an eye, Irmgard stated, “I have been in St. Augustine, but my kitchen is older than your oldest city”!
That evening the tour group went to the Club Scala where we enjoyed the red velvet plush décor and an International Floor Show. I have seen what I consider to be top notch dinner shows but this was something quite special. It provided an hour and a half of singing, dancing and comedy acts which at one time or another included 3 horses, 1 tiger, 2 minks and numerous baby chickens. (I am not making this up.) The chorus girls were gorgeous, young and oftentimes bare-breasted. The costumes were elaborate and fresh. We also saw ice skaters, water fountains and animals on a small stage that could go from ice to water, rotate, divide, lower and elevate with less than a minute between acts. It was a mechanical wonder of showmanship from all angles. And the food was good.
The next morning we took off for Toledo, (not Ohio)….an ancient city of 50,000 dating back to when the Arabs (the Moors) controlled Spain from 700 to 1492 A.D. We toured the walled (oldest) section of the city which was built high, surrounded by a river or high walls. People still live and conduct businesses within the old inner city and occupy buildings that are over a thousand years old. We visited the Toledo Cathedral which is one of the grandest, and the ancient synagogue which was converted into a Catholic church after the Jews were expelled in 1492.
Then began 200 years of persecution of anyone in Spain who was unfortunate enough to be anything but Christian/Catholic. What their leaders failed to realize was that by expelling the Jews and Arabs, the nation lost most of its philosophers, doctors, astronomers, mathematicians and scholars and although a world power at that time the country began a slow decline from greatness. Spain has never fully recovered the greatness that was once theirs.
A tour of the Toledo Cathedral is a spiritual experience. It contains sculptures, paintings, frescos and carvings in numbers difficult to calculate. The cathedral is enormous and one of the countless rooms is The Sacristy which contains the ceiling fresco by Luca Giordano that James Michener described in his book, Iberia. The ceiling is painted to seem as if it reaches to the heavens. An awesome sight.
Toledo is known as the “Imperial City” because it was the location of the court of Charles V, Holy Roman Emperor in Spain and as the City of the Three Cultures” for the cultural influences of Christians, Muslims and Jews reflected in its history. The city’s history is almost palpable as one views its architecture and art.
Toledo was famous for its steel production which was used mostly in making weapons for armies during the 16th to the 19th centuries. Toledan swords were known and respected 2000 years ago. During this time period the armies used shields, swords and other weapons made of Toledo steel. Due to their fame, Hannibal chose these swords for his army which for a time temporarily defeated the Roman Legions. Later the Roman armies adopted them and supplied their centurions with the dread Toledan blades.
I will share a seat on the bus with you next week. Stay tuned.
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
