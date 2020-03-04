Several years ago when three friends and I were on a bus tour in Central Mexico with 40 other people, many of our fellow travelers were becoming ill with tourist tummy. This unfortunate ailment has many names: Montezuma’s Revenge, Delhi Belly or simply as it is called in Mexico or here on the Border, “turista”. When introduced to foreign bacteria to which we have no immunity we are susceptible to this ailment. Call it what you may, it will spoil one’s vacation so it seems prudent to take steps to avoid it.
Why our travel mates were falling like flies and the four of us (all nurses), were still on our feet and unaffected inspired us to try for an answer. After much discussion we figured out why this might be after reviewing what we did differently than they.
I have traveled extensively in Mexico, in small groups and large, by bus and by air. This includes the national bus services which are well run and offer the option of traveling in total comfort or traveling without it, depending on the class of service and the fare one prefers to pay.
All travelers stop to eat and make their way into restaurants, sliding hands along handrails, pulling up chairs into proper position at the table and being amazed when the tostados and salsa appear like magic for munching with the tea or margaritas. A menu is offered and preferences are determined after explanations and translations of what is printed on the menu. All the while continuing to savor the wonderful tostados.
Our travel-mates munched, talked, fondled the menu, ordered their food and sipped their drinks. We four nurses did most of that except for two things. We did not eat the tostados or sip our drinks, YET. After ordering, the four of us excused ourselves, went to the ladies’ room and thoroughly washed our hands. We dried them on a paper towel and used the towel to cover the door knob as we departed, holding the door open with our elbow for those following us. If the waste basket was across the room and we knew we couldn’t throw the wadded paper towel and hit it, we disposed of the paper towel and opened the door using our shirt tail or jacket to cover the door knob. Then we would join our fellow diners, allow the waiter to seat us or use a napkin to pull our chair up to the table…then and only then did we reach for a tostada and the salsa.
It was decided our nurse’ compulsion to wash our hands was what was keeping us well. Having traveled in Mexico countless times and eaten the food in out-of-the-way wonderful places in the interior, never have I had the “turista”. So our theory must have some credibility. I recommend it.
Along with the above here are the rules on how to prevent the onset of tourist tummy.
• Do not eat any fresh fruit or vegetables that you didn’t peel yourself.
• Drink bottled water. Mixed drinks and cocktails are fine, but never chew the ice.
• Eat cooked food only.
• After arrival at a restaurant, pull up your chair, pick up the menu, place your order. hasten to the restroom, wash your hands with soap, open the restroom door with a provided hand towel or the shirttail of your blouse. In that order.
• Then and only then will you pick up a tostada or anything that will be going into your mouth. OILA! No tourist tummy to spoil a vacation.
• These rules apply mainly to those countries south of the border.
I carry the cure for “turista” which is over the counter medication in most south of the border countries, but will not list them here. Mainly because I do not want to be accused of practicing medicine without a license. Your physician can tell you what to carry in your first aid kit. Mine did.
The sad part of this story is that traveling in Mexico is not as it once was since it has become a nation in the grip of elements that make it unsafe in some areas. The rural interior of Mexico is so beautiful and the people so friendly, I loved every minute I spent there.
—
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
