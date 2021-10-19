Tradition should be a part of family life

Tradition is the glue that keeps functioning families from drifting apart and unravelling with the passage of time. This can happen easily and frequently as children marry into other families and cultures. It would be prudent as heads of households no matter how small or how young to begin a sense of tradition within whatever family circle you reside as a parent or a spouse.
Tradition is defined as the handing down of beliefs, opinions, customs, stories etc. from parents to children. Traditions can be big, small or even ridiculous, but if they are “expected”, they can become traditional behaviors. Supper at six, fried chicken on Sunday, holiday dinners or Easter egg hunts are typical. There are countless activities by date or circumstance where a traditional occurrence is expected by the children in our homes and indeed the adults as well.
Traditions are important because they serve to keep the memories alive and a-building throughout our lives. Traditions are like a golden thread of loving memory that keeps us connected to one another in spite of distance or passage of time.
A family tradition can begin by accident. Once enjoyed and repeated an activity or event becomes anticipated and expected thence a tradition has begun. Take for instance the pickle in the Christmas tree. I bought a ceramic pickle, hid it in the tree one year for the children to find. The next year I hid it because I had it. The third year, OILA! I had a tradition alive and well. On seeing the tree, I hear, “Did you hide the pickle? Can I look for it?” It has become an anticipated and expected occurrence. A tradition.
If it falls into the realm of joyful anticipation, whether it is Family Weekend or indeed a pickle in a Christmas tree, I cannot imagine suddenly not doing those expected things so anticipated and enjoyed by those with whom we live. Nor can I imagine not carrying them on as an adult when the next generation is born.
Children love structure and they thrive in an environment where they can expect certain things to happen at the usual time and place. Remove those traditional activities and events from their lives and they feel a disappointment and emptiness where there should be peace, joy and fulfillment. Looking back on my four generational family, I see enough traditions to fill several pages, some so small one may not even think they fall into the category of tradition. But they do. It is what makes us Fladoses and Joneses. It characterizes who we are to each other.
SO, if it is enjoyed, if it creates anticipation, if it is expected or all of the above make it a tradition for those with whom you share your life.
—
Marge Flados is a Texas lifestyles columnist that resides in Harlingen. She can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
