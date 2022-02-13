Touch the heart and soul

Dear Reader, you are the one I have chosen to tap into your heart. “All you need is love…but a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt,” according to Charles M. Schulz
Valentine’s Day pledges to make hearts smile and some to be broken. My preference is to keep on smiling. Tina Turner’s 1993 epic song, “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” challenges the essence of our being. Love has everything to do with living, laughing and thriving on this planet.The soul of an individual cannot live without love. From the foundation of the world, humankind was created by love and for love; for God is love. If you do not love, you are cold, unresponsive and abrasive.
Today is a grand opportunity to lock in your love. Dig a little deeper in your heart and soul and find the best part of you. Let all you do today be done in love and with patience. Make sure your words are spoken with grace, and seasoned with salt, that you may know how to respond to every person you encounter. Decide which direction you will be looking and loving on Valentine’s Day.
What small token of affection will you unveil? Will your love be proclaimed by exchanging flowers, candy, gifts, or money? Or maybe you will choose a simple expression of a handwritten note or card, and throw golden arrows to incite a love connection? Reflect on Elizabeth Barrett Browning and her love letter that was published in the Springfield Republican, July 16, 1874: “How I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depth and breadth and height my soul can reach.” This excerpt of historical love poetry was taught in one of my highschool English classes over 50 years ago, and I still can recite most of it. Those were the days I met my Valentine.
I know Valentine’s Day can put outstanding pressure on relationships. We must recognize it does not take money or a holiday to express love to someone. It’s a personal decision if you want to celebrate Valentine’s Day. It is okay to break away from tradition and choose to spend Valentine’s Day alone reading a good book or watch a series of “Sweet Magnolias.” What better person to learn to love, than loving yourself. Let technology become your next best portable companion and grab a sandwich or smoothie, jump on Zoom, and gather virtually with family or friends and chat up a storm. Irritate someone by sipping loudly on a straw to ignite a good conversation. It will prove to be food for your soul. By all means, communicate with your family on a regular basis.
Now, if you are a true, born again Believer, you can use Valentine’s Day to exhibit love for one another and eradicate the discord between people of different faiths and political associations. Be confident in loving and know “your flaws are perfect for the heart that’s meant to love you.”
Your Valentine, Chris Tyson; a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
