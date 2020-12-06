Tis the season…

This is an exclusive offer to express yourself today. What is your winter bucket list? Is it spending time with family and close friends? Is it peace of mind, maintaining your job status, and good health? Or does your winter bucket list consist of ice skating, skiing, sledding, snowball fighting, baking cookies, traveling to grandma’s house, vacationing in the Caribbean, shopping and wrapping gifts, hanging Christmas lights with loved ones, or simply catching up on some long, overdue, uninterrupted sleep? You could possibly have it all or none at all?
This season, the key to surviving a hostile and raging world is to ignite a revolution. Do you want a revolution? I say, do you want a revolution? Yes, yes! We need a revolution of love, patience and benevolence. If each of us could turn up the volume of the spirit of these three attributes, we could change our world; our sphere of influence. Mountains and kingdoms rise and fall and seasons change in Texas from month to month. That being the case, this season, allow your concern for your neighbor to become a visible and constant reminder of the main ingredient of “Home Sweet Huntsville.”
A warm Santa hug goes to the Huntsville City Council for continuing a ban not to disconnect water and sewer services for delinquent customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision was a pure and deliberate act of caring for your fellow citizens despite number crunching in the budget. I believe each of us is struggling with something this year that could impact and totally alter our daily living. Be assured, the utility issues could have been me, would have been me, and should have been me, if it were not for the grace of God. I encourage each of you to be more attentive and conscientious of how you treat your neighbor. Remember the “good book” states that you reap what you sow, for that reason, continue to sow seeds of charity and good will.
I applaud the leadership, commitment, and vision Mayor Andy Brauninger has for our city in regards to the MLK Recreation Center renovation project. This maybe a massive and moderately expensive project for the city to undertake; nonetheless, it is 50 years overdue. The east side of Huntsville has been neglected for years, but not their tax dollars. Currently, there are no speed bumps on the highly trafficked street and no signs indicating residential status or Neighborhood Park nearby; and there should be. The MLK Center deserves the attention and necessary funds to make this a beautiful legacy, so everyone will have an opportunity to boast about it and utilize the facility. Mayor Brauniger was able to target and address this issue that prior councils did not do and did not want to do. The community members involved anxiously anticipates the finish product. Thank you, Mayor Brauninger, for advocating for all of Huntsville.
With all of this goodness being spread around, let this season be the most wonderful time of the year for someone. And perhaps, if you were naughty as well as nice, be intentional and have yourself a merry little Christmas.
Chris Tyson is a retired, public school educator and columnist for The Huntsville Item.
