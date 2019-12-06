Tis the season ... Thanksgiving has passed and Christmas is well on the way. I love the Christmas Season! Christmas lights are going up, cookies are being baked and beautiful poinsettias are everywhere.
Poinsettias are the plant most symbolic of Christmas and one of the most misunderstood plants around. They are not complicated, just “over and under cared for.” Poinsettias are tropical plants native to the mountains of southern Mexico, that over the years have become symbols of Jesus’s birth and crucifixion. Poinsettias are members of the euphorbia family and as the story goes, were named after Joel Roberts Poinsett, the first US Ambassador to Mexico. In 1826, Mr. Poinsett brought several specimens to South Carolina and through cultivation, the plant began in popularity in the 1830’s.
The Poinsettia has long been seen as a symbol of Christianity. The star shaped foliage has been referred to as the Star of Bethlehem, the red leaves signify Jesus’s sacrificed blood and as the love of God. Congress has even deemed December 12th as national poinsettia day to commemorate the day of Poinsett’s death. By the early 1900’s, poinsettias were force bloomed early and grown in California before spreading to the other states to be sold as potted plants during the holiday season. The city of Ventura, California is even known as the Poinsettia City and capital of the world.
Fast forward a century and the poinsettia is grown in almost every color or hue of the rainbow. From blues to yellow and every shade of pink or red imaginable. They are available in miniature form to tree size, and in every price range. Florist grown in greenhouses beginning 3 months before delivery, the plants must receive 12 hours of total darkness and 12 hours of light to be “forced” into bloom by the holiday season. Large rolls of black plastic are often placed over the poinsettia houses from 6 to6 each day until red leaves begin appearing. If left, to grown naturally (only in the southern -most tip of Texas) the plants would bloom in late January to mid- February. As previously mentioned, poinsettias are tropical and should not be exposed to temperatures below 40 degrees or heavy drafts. The plant is fairly fragile and brachts break easily. For this reason, always ask for a plastic sleeve for transport purposes if one is not offered. As with all plants, premium grade poinsettias are given a premium deluxe status (label) and lesser quality plants (smaller, less blooms per plant, smaller blooms, less expensive) are sold as such with a lower price tag. They are not the same plant, just as a Hyundai is not a Mercedes, nor are they made the same. Higher quality poinsettias will last much longer and often into the next summer. I have a poinsettia I have had for years.
Poinsettias can even be “saved” and grown as a house plant. I keep mine potted on the patio until the threat of really cold weather appears and then they become house plants. Poinsettias love high light and require watering several times a week. The plants do not do well with soggy root systems and must be allowed to drain from the “foil hat” most are placed in. The same conditions are required for Christmas cacti in bloom ... distant 3rd cousins, but the same euphorbia family.
As we begin decorating for the holidays, do not forget to purchase a few narcissi bulbs now (today) for force blooming. The fragrance is heavenly and the cheery blooms are often synonymous with the New Year ... white for purity and new beginnings. Force blooming a narcissi is easy, easy, easy. Use a glass,
crystal or otherwise clear container to be able to gauge the depth of the water. Fill container with marbles, rock, pea gravel, etc. and recess bulb 1⁄2 way into rock. Fill container with water till it almost touches the bottom of the bulb but not quite. Place the bulbs in a bright sunny location, away from cold temperatures. The plants may need to have a ribbon tied around several plants to give them stability or clear plastic florist pics work great as “tiny stakes”. In 3-4 weeks you will have blooms. The same is true of amaryllis. As earlier discussed, amaryllis bulbs are available in differing grades (sizes). The larger the bulb ( taller stalks, more blooms per stalk, with multiple stalks ) and the smaller the bulb the less expensive. Amaryllis bulbs are also available in great little gift kits....excellent for neighbors, teachers and gifts under $20.00.
Christmas trees are going up in homes by the minute. To save yourself tons of frustration, divorce and sanity ... the following tips may be helpful. Never place indoor lights outside, this can cause lethal shorts. Do not place more than three strands of lights end to end on large light strands ... unless noted on the box. Do not hose down a prelite tree......if really dirty, use a lawn blower to clean....do this outside. Do not flock a tree inside your home. Flocking will stain fabric, carpet, and has a heavy glue base. Stabilize “whobbly” trees with a quality tree stand or stabilize with high gauge fishing line to adjacent wall.
To add 8” of height to a tree, place on cinder blocks (or any stabilizing wooden box that can hold 150 lbs.) and cover with a flat sheet that corresponds to your color motif. This gives you an extra 10” for gifts, poinsettias or decorations.
The season is here! Enjoy, celebrate, go out of your way to bring joy to another in some small way and spread the Love Jesus gave to us ... the gift of Christmas. Happy Gardening.
