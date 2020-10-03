Time to quit hiding in silence

Several months ago, back when you could do this kind of thing, I was chatting with a friend about local events. She told me, “I keep hearing about things that happen that don’t ever show up in the paper.” I know the feeling.
Well, here’s one of those things—two, really. But this time they are in the paper. We have reached a political inflection point around here and people need to know.
This week, there was supposed to be a debate for local candidates, sponsored by The Item and moderated by me. There are four contested local races, for two seats on City Council and two on the Commissioner’s Court. That’s eight candidates total, a perfect number for a debate. It would have taken place online, eliminating COVID-19 issues, and anyone could watch the video from home.
The debate didn’t happen. For the first time ever since I’ve been in town, too few candidates agreed to take part. It wasn’t a matter of scheduling—a range of dates were held open. People just didn’t want to participate.
There is a long history of debates in Walker County. In the past decade, I can remember bipartisan forums for county positions in 2010 and 2012; nonpartisan debates in 2010, 2013, 2018 and 2019; and Republican primary debates in 2016 and 2018. I have participated in two of these, moderated three others and attended the rest. They are considered a rite of passage around here. Candidates show up even when they are destined to win, and people show up to watch even when they know who they support.
Until this year. For City Council, incumbents Dee Howard and Mari Montgomery agreed to take part in the debate, while challengers Jeff Bradley and Pat Graham declined. For the Commissioner’s Court, challengers Richard Harrison and Roslyn Kelly agreed to take part, while incumbents Bill Daugette and Danny Kuykendall declined. In total, only four people out of eight said yes, exactly one in each contest. You can’t make a debate out of that.
What happened? Have some of us gotten too cool for school? Do you feel like the voters don’t deserve to know where you stand on the issues? Lots of people have gotten in the hot seat, no matter how nervous they are. Why not you?
I am starting to feel like we’re having an outbreak of political cowardice in this town. The debate isn’t the only example. There is also the issue of the Confederate monument outside the courthouse. Citizens have spoken out about this at every Commissioners Court meeting for four months now, asking it to be moved or to be kept in place. Yet still no decision has been made.
In July, County Judge Danny Pierce said it would go on the agenda for a vote to be taken, but they had to finish the budget first. Well, that was finished in August, and now it’s October. Keep it or move it, but at least face the issue and take a stand. This has happened in several places around Texas, such as Paris and Weatherford, where removal failed by 2-2 and 3-2 votes.
It’s clear enough why this is happening. Most people around here couldn’t give two hoots about that monument and would be just as happy to see it go somewhere that was more about history and less about politics. You think the Commissioner’s Court would wait so long if they were on the winning side of this issue? They aren’t and they know it.
Whatever you think about Black Lives Matter in Huntsville, they sure aren’t cowards. Twice a week they stand out by the courthouse in the sun, protesting that monument, despite occasional insults and attempts at intimidation. You can’t call them chickens, wimps, or faint at heart. You can’t say they’re yellow-bellied, lily-livered, or candy-assed. To them, the terms skitterbrook, cringeling, and poltroon do not apply. (OK, I had to look those up. I was low on words, and these things are supposed to come in threes.) Meanwhile, our county commissioners, with their well-paid jobs, dither and delay.
Members of the Commissioner’s Court: it’s time to cowgirl up! It’s time to take a stand! Let’s put this thing behind us, one way or the other.
And you better act quickly. Because soon that monument will stop standing for history or segregation, and will instead become a testament to our own time, a time when our local politicians were too timid to say what they stood for and hid behind silence instead. Walker County, we’re better than this. Let’s get back to what we used to be—a place that talks to each other, that listens to each other, a place of serious ideas taken seriously.
