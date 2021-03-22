Tidbits from traveling

As I travel the highways and byways in our part of Texas there is always something new on the horizon. Each town, large and small, has offerings sitting them apart from their neighbors. I am especially intrigued by the electronic signs advertising businesses. Somewhere, a little elf must be making up many of those “words of wisdom” for the signs.
In Palestine, at a small animal vet clinic, the flashing sign is simple—and effective! “Free belly rubs—with exam”. I bet their business is booming!
With Spring officially here, lots of folks are assessing the damage to their landscapes. Two weeks ago, it seemed many trees and shrubs would never recover from the zero degree temperatures we shared. Now it’s a different story. Most shrubs and trees did survive—and are now greening out again. Huge live oak trees— many a hundred years old — lost their leaves, but now are generating new ones. Azaleas and roses took a hard hit and will be slow to recover. Cattle came through the Arctic blast in good shape, if they were in good condition before the freeze. With the warmer weather ryegrass is doing well. Cattle are enjoying that bit of high protein green. They are also cutting down their hay consumption.
When it comes to livestock, the sale of storied Texas ranches continues. The Waggoner Ranch sold a couple years ago for over three $250 million. Since then, more have been added to the growing list. The 6666 Ranch is on the market, about a half million acres. Also, the Matador and Swenson Ranches are being aggressively marketed. All have a storied history behind them. Here at home, some large farms and ranches are on the market or have sold. The 15,000 acre Carter Ranch, bordering the Trinity River south of Oakwood, recently sold. New owner is an affiliate of the Mormon Church.
My concern with this trend to “bigger and bigger” is that new owners may not be as inclined to support our local businesses, be involved in our schools or be a part of the community they have bought into. At least, let’s hope they will see the light.
—
Horace McQueen can be contacted at horace7338@live.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.