Police are on the lookout for suspects after authorities say three vehicles were burglarized at the University Place Apartments in Huntsville over the weekend.
Officers were dispatched to the apartments, located at 2501 Lake Road around 11 a.m. Friday morning, where police say the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and stole her wallet, before disposing of her driver’s license and debit card in a nearby garbage can.
Authorities became aware of the situation after the suspect attempted to use the victim’s credit card at a local gas station.
“We will keep an eye out on the card’s activity to see if the suspect will lead us to them,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said.
Authorities returned to the complex Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. after a resident reported their wallet and iPhone stolen from their vehicle. Officers say there is no evidence that the suspect attempted to use the card.
Police were called back to the complex around 2 a.m. Monday morning after a resident discovered that his laptop was stolen from the vehicle. Officers say the vehicle was burglarized between 6 p.m. Sunday night and 1 a.m. Monday morning.
“We believe these burglaries are connected, and we will keep investigating,” Landrum said. “The first few weeks of the semester are a busy time for criminals, especially during move in, so we suggest that residents keep their property with them and lock their doors.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
