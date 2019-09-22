Threats to the American way of life

In the last decade or two, disturbing trends have emerged which threaten the American way of life. Wait a minute, you say. Just what do we mean by “American way of life?” Doesn’t it mean different things to different people and people groups? Conceded. Whenever you think fondly of our country, and the way it was or the way it should be, consider that to be your view of the American way of life. Then see if your view of Americanism is in jeopardy because of the following influences.
First among equals would be the soaring cost of higher education, especially on the progeny of the shrinking middle class. In a nation that treasures equality, education is the great equalizer. Citizens are alive today who attended Texas public universities for $50 in tuition per semester, regardless of hours taken. That plus a part-time job and supportive parents allowed many students to attend college without accruing a student loan debt. That’s all changed in our lifetime.
The Texas legislature has failed to adequately fund higher education, while higher ed has steadily added overhead costs, since no president wants to run a college that isn’t growing. An educated electorate enhances a democracy, and a college education is becoming for many an unaffordable luxury. People are to the point of questioning the need for a college education, as they should, under the circumstances, and not only in Texas.
In most if not all of these same institutions, there exists an office of diversity, equity, and inclusion, areas that have come into vogue in the last forty years or so. Reasonable minds can agree on the need for equal access to higher education and the workplace for those who seek it. So, equity and inclusion are constructive objectives.
However, diversity chosen over unity is less constructive. Diversity itself can be constructive too, until manipulation begins, or until one person must lose for another to win. Diversity emphasizes differences; unity seeks similarities and consensus. Diversity is obvious; common values less so. Fifty sovereign states can exist independently if they wish; a United States must value shared characteristics over distinctiveness. While diversity enhances value among the pieces, common purpose strengthens the whole. Common purpose doesn’t sell very well right now.
Distrust of institutions public and private proliferates our world, especially among the millennials. Corporations are condemned as corrupt and exploitive, even as they undergird success in our society. Government is seen as the root of much of the country’s ills. Organized religion is dismissed by younger generations as irrelevant. Headlines regularly seem to bear out this view. Yet, without some trust in Wall Street, government, and faith, the future of the American way of life does not bode well.
Specifically, the current tactic of villainizing the fossil fuel industry should cause concern. Critics would undo the Industrial Revolution, it seems. Rather than regulate or channel the industry, doing away with it entirely is seriously discussed in many circles. Perhaps the old dictum of “not throwing the baby out with the bath water” is appropriate in curbing some of this environmental zeal. Performing speedy and radical surgery to excise an industry that underpins the American economy is not the way to preserve the American way of life.
Congressional gridlock validates the cynicism of a new generation that increasingly sees two polarized factions at each other’s throats year after year. Republicans blocked Obama’s initiatives, now Democrats are returning the favor. Our elected representatives grandstand in never-ending committee hearings and investigations. Prospective appointees are run through a gauntlet of insult and accusation as their penance for agreeing to serve in government. Everything goes, except major legislation, in the current caustic congressional atmosphere. Gridlock provides ostensible proof that self-government really doesn’t work, and that maybe it would be better just to tell people what they are supposed to do: define the American way of life for them, and instruct them to get in step.
If gridlock is one of the three amigos, the other two are demagoguery and the inability to debate important issues objectively and civilly. Politicians would rather play to their base than seek consensus. They prefer to incite rather than inspire. They cannot seem to discuss a matter dispassionately. It’s comparatively easy to wax eloquent about the evils of this or the moral injustice of that, and more difficult to talk about numbers and cost-benefit. Actions speak louder, but words are all we get.
Adding to the difficulty of rational debate is the attitude of entitlement that has overtaken vast swaths of the citizenry. Healthcare without cost, tuition without cost, forgiveness of student loans, reparations, and a monthly government gift are all advocated with a straight face and little mention of personal responsibility to contribute or follow JFK’s admonition. Entitlement certainly redefines the American way of life. That path is a one-way highway with no exit ramp.
Lack of respect for authority seems to have become the attitude of choice of a majority. Justification for this attitude is found in its evil twin: misuse of authority. Those who betray their public trust are not worthy of respect, ergo, public servants are assumed guilty until they can prove their intentions are honorable.
Taken together, this becomes a daunting list of obstacles to overcome if our Republic is to preserve and defend the “American way of life.” That way of life has made our country the envy of every other country in the world. People worldwide cheer for the nation that shows up at every natural disaster, that speaks up for freedom, that stands up for the underdog. People die to get here. Americans must surmount these obstacles to freedom and the American way, and cherish what they have inherited, lest their way of life overnight becomes smaller, leaner, darker, and meaner.
—
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 39 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.