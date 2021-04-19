This term, my 13th, will be my last.
It’s a remarkable privilege to work for you in the U.S. House of Representatives, and my goal has always been to give my constituents the representation, eectiveness, and economic freedom you deserve. I hope I delivered.
Thanks to your strong support, I’ve been blessed with many unbelievable opportunities to lead, including becoming only the third Texan in history to chair the House Ways & Means Committee. I’ll never forget the trust you gave me these many years.
I can never repay the support from my wife Cathy – she made all this possible and is the best thing in my life.
Let me make one thing clear – I am not retiring because I’ve lost faith in a partisan Congress and the political system. In fact, it is the opposite. I work with some of the most dedicated people in the nation in both parties, and after 25 years in the nation’s Capitol, I haven’t yet seen a problem we can’t solve or move past.
Given the times, I’m sure some will say “It’s Trump’s fault”. Nonsense.
I’m proud to have worked with the President and lawmakers from both parties to redesign America’s broken tax code, reform the IRS, pass the new
US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, reform America’s retirement system, end the unfair ObamaCare individual mandate and its harmful taxes, and sign into law a historic national ban on surprise medical bills. And we preserved my rst success as Chairman: negotiating for Speaker Paul Ryan an end to the 40-year ban on selling U.S. crude oil overseas.
The Tax Cuts lifted millions of Americans out of poverty and gave hope to those the old tax code had left behind. America recaptured the title as the most competitive economy in the world, bringing manufacturing jobs and investment back home to America from overseas.
So, in the end, I’ll leave Congress the way I entered it, with the absolute belief that we are a remarkable nation – the greatest in history.
We are a nation that men and women have sacriced their lives for. We come together every day voluntarily to feed the hungry, house the homeless, rescue our veterans, race to help our neighbors in a natural disaster, and more. And we do this without a single thought about the color of anyone’s skin, their religious beliefs, or the circumstances of their birth. That is who America is.
Are we a work in progress? Absolutely, and there’s plenty of work to be done.
But that’s what makes America so special. Every parent, every generation, is determined to leave a nation for our children – and others – better than the one we inherited. As a result, the American Dream is still alive and well for anyone willing to work for it until it’s theirs. That is why I remain optimistic about our country, because I have faith in our people. I’ve seen up close how remarkable you are, and while I am leaving Congress, I am excited about our future.
God Bless Texas, and God Bless the United States of America.
—
Kevin Brady is the U.S. Representative for Texas' 8th Congressional District.
