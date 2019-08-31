10 things you need to know about real estate

First, real estate is always a good Investment-in our culture, land is valuable and can be used for many purposes.
Second, loyalty matters in real estate-a client who is loyal to their Realtor will have the best protection and service from their agent. They will be guarded from various pitfalls during a transaction.
Third, looking for a house without cash in the bank or a loan pre-approval is like going to your favorite store without your wallet. You can’t buy anything, so don’t bother looking. (You don’t know how many times I’ve heard. “Oh, getting a loan won’t be a problem.”) Only to find that there is a problem and they are unable to buy for various reasons.
Fourth, some people find shopping for homes to be entertainment. This is not fair to the professionals working with you and may cost you money if you’re not ready. Some people get as far as an accepted contract, pay for a $500 inspection report and a $100 option fee and decide to cancel because they really aren’t ready for home ownership.
Fifth, owning a home is costly. You are required to maintain that home and expensive items break. When choosing to buy, be prepared for this.
Sixth, staged homes sell faster and for more money, according to a study by the National Association of Realtors. Staging your home means keeping it clean and having no clutter.
Seventh, the average 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, move-in ready in Huntsville, Texas is selling for about $200,000. Most homes below that price sell quickly or they require a lot of repair.
Eighth, most important financial factors when purchasing a home include: Good Credit Score, 700+ for a conventional loan, down payment and closing cost funds in the bank, have 10% or more of what you plan to purchase a home for, and 2 years of work history with a consistent income.
Ninth, Huntsville, Texas has a lot more apartments available and single-family rentals that have been consistently full in the past are starting to become more difficult to rent. If you own a rental home that isn’t occupied, consider fixing it up and selling it.
Tenth, a real estate transaction is very complicated, trusting a full-time professional who knows the ins and outs will make the process smoother for you. Many people do not know about all of the details involved in getting a house sold.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor with Abby Realty.
