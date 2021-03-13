Things that don't work

There’s nothing more useless than something that doesn’t work. In a strange time when conventional wisdom seems unconventional and common sense has ceased to be common, we have too many things going on which everyone should recognize just won’t work. In such cases something which should be obviously a bad idea instead gains the support of enough adherents to force odd ideas to be taken seriously. Here are some examples.
Censorship by social media platforms and political activists is a bad idea and does not work. The First Amendment is not a factor here because it was written to constrain government. Yet into this censorship vacuum pour social media, both the rule-makers who own the platforms, and the opinionated followers, who think their sacrosanct views deserve primacy. Censorship of fellow citizens and their ideas by self-appointed zealots threatens democracy and won’t work. Ask Donald Trump, who lost his Twitter account, and Dr. Seuss, who had seven of his books deemed racist, fifty years later.
Porous borders don’t work either. President Biden has opened the homeland’s doors without so much as a turnstile to regulate the flood of undocumented immigrants over the southern border. In his haste to undo the Trump restrictions, Biden gave little consideration to the effects of re-opening the gates of illegal immigration. Four years of border control enforcement, however unpopular with some, are thereby undone in a matter of weeks. Added to renewed exploitation of unaccompanied children is the threat of CoVid already detected among endless throngs. Immigration reform is impossible unless illegal immigration is controlled first. The current non-policy on immigration is a step backward and won’t work.
COVID stimulus checks to prison inmates insult the intelligence of a 2nd grader. It’s the result of lazy legislating by lawmakers who value haste over substance. Convicts universally have lost neither home nor job in the current pandemic, in case anyone isn’t sure. Their options for spending their checks are limited, and unlikely to stimulate the economy. Underwriting convicted criminals does nothing to counter COVID and doesn't work.
Harry and Meghan left the palace to be out of the spotlight, avoid the pressures of public life, and regain personal privacy. However, for the right amount of money, they readily aired the royal laundry to the world, or at least to anyone willing to devote a full hour to the tragic worries of the former royals. For a couple seeking privacy they seem to have started their own reality show instead. What will they have to talk about the next time? Breaking confidences and exploiting family secrets works financially, but should not.
Going to green energy overnight – isn’t working. Stopping work on the Keystone pipeline left workers unemployed, the safest mode of oil transport suspended in favor of old railcars, and Canada alienated. A rare trifecta in the first hundred days. Oil prices are inching upward as supplies tighten. OPEC decided recently not to increase production, a finger in the eye of the current administration and the American driver.
Strangely enough, clean-burning natural gas has fallen out of favor. We see the short-term results of the rush to green in wind turbines not winterized, an inadequate electricity grid, and upward prices at the pump. Just wait until we plug in all those new electric vehicles. If you look far enough upstream, you may find fossil fuels behind the Wizard’s green energy curtain.
Bipartisan governing isn’t working either. Despite an expressed desire for unity and shared governing in the President’s inaugural speech, federal legislation is still crafted along party lines. The best example is the COVID relief bill, half of which has nothing to do with the pandemic and much to do with long-sought Democrat objectives. There’s little on the horizon to change the status quo.
Executive orders don’t work and are no substitute for legislation. Biden made a big production of signing directives whose main purpose was to reverse Trump policies (many of which were placed into effect with - executive orders, with similar pomp and circumstance). It looked like he was doing something, but it was more like undoing something. That’s not progress.
Executive orders, hurriedly drafted and rushed into effect, do more damage than faulty legislation because they have not been as thoroughly researched, vetted, and critically discussed as legislation which requires consensus to be melded into broadly supported laws in order to pass. Executive orders, carelessly employed, merely supplant the deadlocked Congress with executive usurpation of legislative power.
We live in a divided country symbolized by the 50/50 Senate. Leaders on both sides find it easier to change the rules than to do the hard work of collaboration. Angrily, they disdain compromise. They are increasingly concerned with process and political impact over product and result. We define insanity slightly differently now, by continuing to try things that clearly don’t work, expecting a positive outcome. It’s time we used common sense rather than political sense, and try some things that at least have a chance to work.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 41 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
