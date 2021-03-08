Things our bodies can't do

‘Tis true, there are some simple actions our bodies cannot do which is probably a good thing. For instance, have you ever tried sneezing with your eyes open? You can’t. There will be other actions listed here that you won’t be able to do either. In the medical field if one can do some moves that a normal, functioning person cannot, it can mean brain damage, so be careful what you strive for.
Most people cannot kiss their elbow or their collarbone but then why would anyone want to? Same goes for touching your chin or your nose with your tongue. Only Miley Cyrus can do that with any ease and truth be known I think she could probably touch her ears or an eyelid with her tongue. She is very talented that way.
Try this: Sit in a chair and cross one leg over a knee. Rotate the uppermost foot in a clockwise circular motion. Go ahead do it now. When the foot is smoothly making clockwise circles in the air, reach your same-side arm out in front of you and make a big number 6 in the airspace in front of you. Try it again.
Your foot changed direction, right? It will always stop its clockwise motion and change the direction in which it has been turning. Anyone who has a foot that does not change direction should see a neurologist post haste. You probably have brain damage! I jest, but most people cannot do this.
I have read that no one can tickle himself. Of course you can tickle, but you will not feel tickled. That has to do with anticipatory messages swirling around in the brain. Even though people’s brains are wired differently they react the same in a few select circumstances. I have an exceptionally gifted sense of smell. When I was a nursie at the hospital, I have been known to walk on the unit in the morning and ask my staff, “Okay, which patient has a pseudomonis infection”. And someone would say, “Oh you and your nose!” But it would invariably to true. If in close proximity, I can also smell a cold or an earache while sitting in church, not altogether a blessing, I might add.
The flip side of all this talent is that I have trouble reading a map or how to vote yes or no on amendments to the Texas Constitution because of my inability to understanding the meaning of the proposition, as written. Do not ask why, I have always blamed brain damage from falling on concrete while playing hopscotch as a child.
Try to breathe in through your nose while you are talking. Apparently musicians are most likely to be among the 1% that can do this. Stand in a doorway or by a wall and place your shoulder, hip and ankle (side of foot) against the wall. Then try to lift the other foot off the floor. You can’t. Nobody can. It has to do with the inability to maintain a center of balance.
One little additional bit of information deals with what you absolutely cannot do by yourself: Get a hug, sing a duet, play football, play Frisbee, water ski, have an argument or ride a teeter-totter. This list at one time included take a good picture, but now that is not true, selfies are a way of life these days.
The column today is full of the most unimportant things on the planet. You have my permission to forget them immediately. A friend of mine who had a photographic memory told me the hardest thing about having one of those is to forget the unimportant things the mind remembers. I would like to have a shot at that problem, however. This was an indulgence on my part and I enjoyed sharing. Now why not try that “stand in the doorway trick”!
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
