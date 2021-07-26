Things my mother taught me

My mom was an admirable, intelligent, strong woman who blessed generations of her descendants with her wisdom and example. As moms go she was a 10 although one would have had to be born into the culture of her time to agree. The daughter of Norwegian immigrants she was typically imbued with the stoic, unemotional demeanor expected of her. Strength of character was her long suit and she did not tolerate weakness in her children in any form.
She also had a great smile and an optimistic attitude about life. Her rules for living were from Psalms “This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it.” If it isn’t kind, don’t say it. If it is worth doing it is worth doing right. Learn to love work. Everything happens for a good reason. Make the best of what happens. Carry your load. And I am sure there were others, but there were some goofies too.
She told us that when we cleaned anything, the dust or dirt we left in the corners would “make faces” at us every time we passed by. Some of the corners in my house, still do. We had to eat the veggies in vegetable soup or when we stooped over the soup would all come up and run out. If you told a lie you would get a hurtful pimple on your tongue. If a knife dropped on the floor, a visitor was coming to our house, eating bread crust will make your hair curly and many others. I don’t know how much of this she believed, I never really knew. To this day if I get a little pimple on my tongue, I wonder if I told a lie even having stopped believing that many years ago.
We lived in an area of the country that had very cold winters but if we reacted to the cold by shivering, she would chide us with “a little cold won’t hurt you, so just cope with it”. Same with a little discomfort, she would say, “everyone has pain once in a while so handle it.” To cry indicated weakness. In fact any excessive emotion indicated lack of control. It is why Norwegian people seem so stoic, because they are.
Norwegians do not go about saying “I love you” or giving excessive compliments. Love is expressed in how you act toward them and readily understood by both parties so expressing emotional feelings is unnecessary. Needless to say I never heard either of my parents raise their voice to the other or argue, ever. I knew my parents felt unconditional love for each other and I felt loved unconditionally as a child even though verbal expressions of it were not evident.
I married a man whose grandparents imigrated from Norway, as did mine. But for two generations they had lived in a town made up of Italians and Irish. WOW. When my husband took me back to Texas to meet his family I was shocked. They were always hugging, kissing, touching, arguing, laughing, crying or expressing their feelings. My first thought was that these people do not know how to act like proper Norwegians! I called them the laughing and crying Fladoses.
The first time my new husband and I had a little argument, my first thought was, well there goes the marriage, we will be getting a divorce. That didn’t happen, because my husband taught me how to be a laughing, touching, hugging Flados. It took time but he gotter” done. My siblings feel that I am “very changed”. Well thank heavens for that! In fact my extended 4 generational Texas family has some very talented drama queens and as a family they are rowdy, competitive and openly demonstrative. Mission accomplished.
But I must say behind the exterior change in me and mine, there are those attributes and standards that defined my mom. I have seven great granddaughters and they all show an indication that they are going to be strong, decent, worthwhile productive adults; traits passed on not only by me but by my daughter who is amazingly like her grandmother.
What we imprint and leave behind in the characters of our progeny is our earthly immortality. It is our greatest reason for existence, truth be known.
—
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
