A frustration level develops when the answer to a problem is evident and no one asks me how to solve it. Happens all the time. The past four presidents were particularly guilty of not picking up the phone to ask what they should do. They seem to stay on the phone to everyone else! Frankly, they should have called me.
During the past three or four undeclared wars it was particularly difficult for me to bear being ignored. What right-thinking person didn’t suspect there was something goofy about the political decisions that engaged us in the Viet Nam War. By the time the war in Iraq unfolded, it was appallingly clear, they should have called me.
At this time there are crazy, political wars involving different attitudes on topics such as political correctness, climate change oddly enough, even free speech and where or when it should be allowed. These wars are not taking place on a traditional battlefield but within our culture, educational institutions and governing bodies.
As an example: let’s consider global warming. Actually the question is moot. Of course there is climate change. Our planet has never stopped changing: warming and cooling periods have persisted throughout its long history and it continues to slide, move, heave, jump around and change below and above the earth’s surface as well. It is why petrified rhinos carcasses were found under the surface of a place named Ashfall, Nebraska. Yes, Nebraska.
Climate changes happened long before the age of smoky exhaust pipes or belching chimneys. (No, I am not pro soot, smoke and dirty air and water!) Some areas that were once warm are now cold and vice versa. Let’s accept that as historically true. The problem is at this point in time there are those who want to establish blame and punishment for the warming trend and worse, legislate an attempt to control it (us) in the process. This brings to mind the old axiom, “His bread I eat, his song I sing”. The money from the U.S. treasury finds its way only into the pockets and paws of those who champion the prevailing thought on topics such as global warming.
Why isn’t it acceptable to question that some of the statistics and research used to determine understanding of climate change could possibly be suspect and in some cases arrived at most unscientifically. Scientists who know this and speak out will find research grants withheld and a media willing to heap scorn on those who logically question the “experts”. And strangely will, in turn, praise and affirm a foreign teenager activist whose ability to think in a scientific manner hasn’t happened yet. They should call me!
A college population ungrounded in the habit of critical thinking or sadly not well informed in the history and management of a democratic republic will graduate into positions of leadership of this nation. That is scarier than global warming. They are certainly mentally capable, they have the smarts, but smarts differ from knowledge and understanding.
Few would say we have been good stewards of our planet. But rather than blame the cows, planes and productive segment of our population, let’s teach each generation to be good caretakers, stop being messy and stupid about using the stuff that deposits tons of disposable debris in our oceans, clogs the nostrils of the orcas and assaults our lungs and digestive systems.
Mandating OUR national compliance with international treaties will not solve the mistreatment of the environment nor will it have much effect on global warming. There is a big world out there and a large part of it is littering with abandon and the results are not pretty.
GoFundMe, MeToo, TimesUp and a myriad of other neat catchy social groups are readily awaiting your willingness to join them and there should be another….CallGramma. Only old gals who love their country, are politically well-informed and have lived a life eager for knowledge and learning would be on the call list. All City, County, State and Federal leaders could benefit greatly and their affiliation with CallGramma might bring about a renaissance in this country or indeed the world.
I would love to receive a phone call from someone when I would have to say, “Sorry I can’t talk to you now I am on a call with the president”. That would be nice!
—
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.