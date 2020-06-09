There is no coalition between antifa and the current civil rights protests

Three pieces on the Item editorial page on Saturday, June 6 are worth responding to.
The first is the excellent editorial penned by The Item calling for understanding, peace, learning and growth in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and subsequent demonstrations. It made me proud to be a former publisher of The Item. Well done.
The second is a letter by Stella Steely which obviously was written before the facts came out. She passed on the original claim by the Park Service and others that no tear gas had been used to chase peaceful protestors out of the path of Donald Trump as he marched to St. John’s Episcopal Church for his photo op. In the last 24 hours the story has changed – pepper balls, which do cause irritation, were used against peaceful protestors along with smoke bombs and brute force. The acts of protester violence claimed in her letter were not, in fact, happening at the time police, many without identification, cleared the park for the president.
But the more shameful bit of writing came from Dr. Robin Montgomery, who has used his weekly platform in The Item to try to convince readers that the United States really was founded by men bent on creating a Christian nation, the First Amendment they wrote and passed not withstanding. All ills today, according to Dr. Montgomery, are being put upon as because we have stayed from a Christain trail the Founding Fathers, in fact, never blazed.
But this past Saturday Montgomery went a step further – bringing up the tired old, mostly Southern, complaint that outside agitators are the cause for rioting in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. Montgomery rants that it is the godless antifa organization that is at fault as it seeks to destroy all this is good and holy and turn Floyd’s death to its own end.
There is one problem with that. There is no “antifa” as an organization. There was an Antifa in Germany and Italy during the 1930s, a group that grew out of the Communist Party and was opposed to the rise of Facism in those nations. It was not, as historian Montgomery states “the US version of the Nazi Brown Shirts.” Antifa followers were fighting Brown Shirts in the 1930s.
In the US? There is a loose coalition of people who oppose Facism and Racism who do believe violence is justified to combat both. But it is not an organization and Attorney General William Barr’s designation of it as a terrorist organization is both fruitless and folly. The term “antifa” has been applied to anyone, it seems, who protests our current Administration. Personally, I am anti-Fascist and have no problem being identified as such.
In terms of these protests it is likely that when the dust settles we will find the violence committed by three groups: One, far left agitators who may or may not fall under the antifa label but who condone violence; far right White Nationalists inciting violence to be used against protestors (as in the off-duty police officer caught breaking store windows); and, common criminals coming out for a free TV. But, in terms of the first two groups an investigation by the Associated Press into disturbances in several cities has found scant evidence of any extreme violent groups.
But, if you assume even some involvement by those three groups statistically you have a very tiny group. Demonstrators are, by and large, folks who are outraged by the continuing presence of racism, homophobia, sexism, Islamophobia and all the other sorry and sick phobias we find oozing through our society.
Finally, Montgomery goes on to dismiss Floyd’s murder as the “George Floyd incident.” Incident? The murder of a man by police is an “incident?” The cruelty and insensitivity in that statement is mind-boggling.
Until last Saturday I had been at the point of just dismissing Montgomery as purveyor of odd and generally rebutted fringe theories, but this time he waded in with both feet to uphold the sort of vile racism and dismissal of human worth that has led to current rot at our core.
People in the streets have had enough. As 73 year old white man, one participated in Civil Rights actions 50 years ago, I have had enough.
And by the way, the picture of Dr. Montgomery in the on-line edition may lead some to feel he somehow speaks for the Walker County Historical Commission, of which he is a member. He does not. The WCHC is devoted to preserving and sharing the rich history of Walker County and is open to all races, religions and ethnic backgrounds, and celebrates all of their contributions to our rich history.
Rich Heiland is a retired journalist, business consultant and current blogger. He lives in Huntsville. He can be reached at freepresstx.com.
