The words we say come from ages past

At a certain age it is common for people to forget words and phrases that were often used in their daily vocabulary. The opposite is happening to me. The other day out of the blue, when expressing my appreciation, I said “takkskalduha” which means many, many thanks in Norwegian. My mom used numerous Norwegian words and phrases, one of which was takkskalduha.
I had neither heard the word nor spoken it for over fifty years. And there it was slipping comfortably over my tongue only to startle my ears with the sound of it.
Then there was the time I recently told my daughter during a telephone conversation, that I had just had a little “upstishoning”. Here spelled phonically since I haven’t a clue how to spell it in English. It means a picker-upper and my mom used to say it when she took a break from what she was doing to have a cup of coffee. She usually drank her upstishoning at room temperature, as I remember, probably not wanting to waste the time it would take to heat the coffee.
Last week the phrase “drop of a hat” came out of my mouth, another series of words I hadn’t used in a long time. Curiosity regarding its origin began an exercise of looking up the origin of the many phrases commonly used by English speaking Americans. Drop of the hat originated in the early 19th century when it was customary to begin races by dropping or swinging a hat abruptly downward.
The old familiar statement of being “between a rock and a hard place” means having two choices, both of them bad and can be found in ancient Greek mythology. In Homer’s Odyssey the hero Odysseus, must sail between two sea monsters, Charybodis, a treacherous whirlpool and Scylia, a horrid man-eating, cliff-dwelling monster who reside on opposite sides of the Strait of Messina. The phrase began to be used in America in the 1900s to describe a dispute between copper miners and the mining companies in Bisbee, Arizona.
The term “hold your horses” is commonly used and the meaning is easily grasped, but it surprised me to learn its first recorded use was also by Homer in the Iliad when Antilochus was told to hold his horses during a chariot race when he was driving in an unsafe, crazy manner. I think everyone on the planet has used that term at one time or another and it is still in common usage.
There is one other thing that is turning up in my speech habits. When making rather mundane statements, the comment will be in the form of a pun and I feel compelled to say, “Sorry, no pun intended”. There is a rare neurological disorder called “Witzelsucht” which is characterized by a tendency to speak using puns, jokes or poetry made up of words used in a crazy, original manner. So it is important that I stay alert for a blurt that would qualify as a symptom of developing the big “W” even though puns are fun and I am not a poet and I know it. Who would have thought many phrases we say today were spoken by the ancients in Homer’s day. Hey! It just happened again. I will try harder and maybe the habit will go away, okay?
—
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached nfladosa@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.