The value of real estate

Real Estate ownership has multiple benefits. In Texas, we value our property rights more than many other places. We work to keep property taxes low and homeownership high.
Real estate is owned by individuals as their home, their ranch, their business, their generational heritage and more. Real estate can be owned wholly by an individual or an entity or it can be sold off in parts as a partnership or a stock.
Real estate cannot be created, there is only so much of it on the earth, therefore its value steadily increases over time as the demand for it becomes larger. Real estate can be used to produce income as a rental, flip, event facility, opportunity zone, REIT, farm land and more.
Owning real estate allows us to have a say in our governmental system and provides us with the ability to create income, jobs and opportunity for ourselves. If you don’t already own a piece of Texas, now is a great time to make your first purchase.
Dozens of homes are being prepared now in Huntsville. Affordable and higher priced homes will be available over the next few years. Be sure to invest today as prices will rise over time. Prices and interest rates are currently low. Invest for your future and your family’s future generations.
—
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.