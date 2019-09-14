The value of a resale home compared to buying new

There are many benefits to buying an older home, especially a home that was originally custom built. A custom built home is typically higher quality than homes that are being mass-produced in a subdivision.
Although an older home may be outdated, the quality and structure of the home are likely to last a very long time.
Older homes were built with actual brick, cinder blocks and high quality wood, unlike newer homes that are made with pretty but inexpensive materials like laminate and faux stone.
Resale homes are typically located in mature neighborhoods with large shade trees, located on spacious lots with well-groomed decorative gardens, stone walkways and custom lighting.
Newer neighborhoods will have small lots with baby trees and a view into your neighbor’s window.
How about charm and character. Wouldn’t you say that older neighborhoods have a uniqueness all their own? The personalities of the homeowners are on display, while a new neighborhood will have numerous homes lining the street, all looking pretty much the same.
When purchasing an older home as compared to a newly built home, you will get a better value for your money. A resale home typically includes window coverings, upgraded appliances, a higher quality HVAC system and more.
What about the fun of buying an older outdated home and making it yours by putting your ideas and imagination into it?
When you purchase a new home, any upgrades are extra. When buying a resale home, the former owners have typically installed upgrades such as window coverings, a better quality roof, outside improvements like a larger garage, extra parking, garden beds, a pond, swimming pool, covered patio or a deck.
Consider the value in purchasing a resale home and truly enjoy where you live.
—
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
