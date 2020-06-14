The turbulent 1960s and now: Has anything changed?

For those of us who came of age in the 1960s, recent events remind us of that turbulent decade. Fifty years later, after much progress with civil rights, it’s obvious we are not yet where we need to be. What’s changed and what has not?
The Kerner Commission Report of 1968 included the memorable conclusion that “Our nation is moving toward two societies, one black, one white-separate and unequal.” In some respects that is still true. It’s also true in another way. We are a nation divided. Our presidential elections are decided by five percent of voters, sometimes less. Polls on many issues show a fairly consistent and pronounced split among the citizenry. It often feels like 49 to 49 percent. Consensus is rarely found and less frequently sought.
There are increasingly diverging perspectives in our country. Fifty years ago, one could find moderates and moderate positions, but not now. Our social fabric, bloodied and torn by our differences, eludes healing. Again quoting the Kerner Report, prompted in part by violent riots in cities like Detroit and Newark, “to pursue our present course will involve the continuing polarization of the American community and, ultimately, the destruction of basic democratic values.”
This should not be happening after a half-century of concerted effort. African-Americans were not part of “the establishment” then. Now they are. They were denied access to education routinely afforded to whites. Now they have it affirmatively. They did not control the major cities they lived in. Now many big city mayors are black. They were denied access to vocations and businesses. Now they are mandated access by law, and given preference in some cases. They are legislators, executives, CEOs, and in the 21st century, a president.
Yet, in the current election year the leading presidential contenders, after winnowing, are two white male septuagenarians. Respect for the presidency has been low both then and now. Lyndon Johnson did not seek re-election. He was followed by Richard Nixon. Many viewed the 2016 election as a choice of the less undesirable. Trump may yet be turned out in 2020. Biden bridges the 50-year gap, and owns policies that have not all been successful.
Now as in the 60s, non-violent protest is overshadowed by senseless violence. Then, riots occurred after assassinations of high-profile public individuals; now ordinary people become well-known by their violent deaths, a harsh price for unwanted fame. For a few, violence, looting, rioting, arson, and vandalism are still just one excuse away.
Violence still begets violence; non-violent protest gets respect and effects change, albeit ever so slowly. The non-violence movement in the sixties had a face, a true leader who eloquently expressed the black man’s pain, and literally walked the walk. That’s missing thus far in 2020.
Law enforcement finds itself in the cross-hairs again. Police are public figures and their mistakes are public, there for all to see. As in sports, there are plenty of cameras and instant replays. Policing is the logical place for fractures in the justice system and our culture to manifest themselves.
Police were barely integrated in many places in the sixties, nowhere near as diversely as today. Few minorities and women even thought of applying early in that decade. A “police woman” was novel enough to rate a TV program. Training for police in most towns and cities in the sixties was rudimentary. Now police training, in Texas for example, is unending, including basic, in-service, required core courses, legislatively mandated training, and even mandated training for chiefs. And yet, as we see periodically, training doesn’t fix everything.
Can you remember being in school when one classmate did something stupid, and the whole class was penalized? The current response to a single (though not unique) act of stupidity is to punish all police. Defunding, abolishing, requiring more training, and any other action - taken in haste - will not ameliorate the current problems. Many solutions have been tried and found wanting.
Generalizations and stereotypes, easily created and easily believed, solve nothing. Police should no more be stereotyped than racial minorities. Intolerance still breeds intolerance. One doesn’t have to be religious to be tolerant and religion doesn’t guarantee tolerance. In short, human nature hasn’t changed much. People were in denial then and in denial now. Racial profiling is officially condemned by all, yet unofficially practiced by some.
If there is a documented pattern of police misbehavior, perhaps treating the symptoms and punishing the many for the actions of a few is not the answer. Perhaps there is a problem in society that finds its way into some police officers. Perhaps more money, not less, should go to recruiting and psychological screening to produce the kind of applicants who are getting harder and harder to find. Police recruiters will tell you that finding the right recruit in the midst of private and public competition is very difficult, especially during a good economy.
Perhaps more money, not less, should be spent on attending to the psychological condition of officers as the stress of their career begins to take its toll. Perhaps ongoing systematic psychological support instead of incident-driven crisis counseling?
This is not to say that there isn’t a problem with racism in this country right now. There always has been. However, looking back at 50 years of trying to fix the problem legally, organizationally, legislatively, and punitively, safe to say it hasn’t entirely worked. Maybe that’s because racism is a problem of the heart, mind, and soul, endemic to the human condition. So is brutality. So is any form of violence. That makes any solution more difficult, but realizing it may also render the remedy more practical and effective in the long run.
"We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools." That’s not the Kerner Commission report. Martin Luther King, Jr. said that.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 40 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU where he coordinated police training. He is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
