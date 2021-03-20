The Texas Republic: Mindset of the founders

In celebrating Texas History between the Texas Declaration of Independence of March 2, 1836 and the Battle of San Jacinto on April 21, 1836 it is instructive to reflect upon the mindset of the Revolutionaries. Centered upon excerpts from the Texas Declaration of Independence, let’s explore a bit of that mindset.
First in consideration is evidence that that document reflected identity with the US Constitution:
The Mexican Government initiated and induced the Anglo-American population of Texas to colonize its wilderness under the pledged faith of a written constitution, that they should continue to enjoy the constitutional liberty and republican government to which they had been habituated in the land of their birth, the United States of America. “
Supplementary to this was Stephen F. Austin’s letter to President Andrew Jackson on April 15th, 1836:
"The people look to you as the guardian of their rights and privileges. Are not we, the Texians, obeying the dictates of an education received here: from you the American People, from your fathers, from the patriots of ’76?" —the Republicans of 1836.
The Texans of 1836 also explicitly recorded their identity with the US Declaration of Independence’s claim of “inalienable rights”. Indication that they believed these rights came from God, as expressed in the US Declaration, is recorded in the Texas Declaration as follows:
"We fearlessly and confidently commit the issue to the decision of the Supreme Arbiter of the destinies of nations."
Upon decrying Mexico’s lack of support for education, here is how the Texas Declaration of Independence linked education to the morality of their impending state:
"Unless a people are educated and enlightened it is idle to expect the continuance of civil liberty, or true capacity for self-government."
For further reflection, quoted below is the morality role of education as seen from the founder of the Texas Education System, Texas President Mirabeau Lamar, in a message to the Texas Congress in 1838:
"It is admitted by all, that a cultivated mind is the guardian genius of democracy, and while guided and controlled by virtue, is the noblest attribute of man."
Lamar’s views reflect those of Thomas Jefferson, architect of the US Declaration of Independence:
"If wise be the happy man, he must be virtuous too, for, without virtue, happiness cannot be. This is the true scope of all academic emulation.”
Finally, in their Declaration of Independence, The Texans took issue with those who were lukewarm in defending their freedom:
"We are forced to the melancholy conclusion, that [many] have acquiesced in the destruction of their liberty . . .that they are [thereby] unfit to be free, and incapable of self-government."
Thus, in essence, was the mindset driving the early Texans when their political destiny was at stake.
