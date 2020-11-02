When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, he pledged to put "America First." And he has largely kept that promise, especially when it comes to curbing immigration.
The president has clamped down on green cards and temporary visas, reduced the number of refugees America accepts every year, and strengthened the border between the United States and Mexico.
But now, with Election Day just weeks away, it's worth considering what will happen if Trump loses. What would Joe Biden's "Foreigners First" platform mean for Texas?
Biden plans to defund the border wall, fund sanctuary cities, and offer amnesty to 11 million illegal immigrants. These moves would saturate the job market with largely low-skilled workers, causing the jobless rate to increase and wages to fall dramatically.
And it's not just less-skilled workers who would be under attack. The immigration policies advanced by Biden and leading Democrats in Congress could jeopardize nearly every job in the Lone Star State.
The former Veep has pledged to expand the number of green cards available to high-skilled workers, eliminate the limits on employment-based visas by country, and make it easier for workers in certain industries to skip the line and get a visa faster. According to his campaign website, Biden believes "foreign graduates of a U.S. doctoral program should be given a green card with their degree." He also wants to exempt STEM graduates from caps on employment-based visas.
Perhaps most controversially, Biden hopes to create a new visa category that allows city mayors and county executives to petition for additional immigrant visas. This would allow immigrants to inundate midsize cities and counties and compete against locals for jobs, driving down wages by as much as 30 percent for certain workers.
Of course, the last thing Texans need right now is more people competing for jobs in this historically difficult employment environment.
The state unemployment rate has fluctuated between 6.8 and 13.5 percent since the COVID-19 pandemic first began wreaking havoc on the economy. Nearly 1 million Texans remain unemployed. Many are recent college graduates who spent tens of thousands to earn their degrees -- and now face one of the worst jobs markets in recent memory. Many others are naturalized citizens who played by the rules and came here legally. It's unfair to import additional foreign labor while these Americans are still jobless.
Republicans currently control the Senate by a slim margin. If Joe Biden is elected, a GOP Senate majority will be the only thing preventing Congress from rubber-stamping Biden's extremist policies. That's why it's so important that Texas voters return John Cornyn to Washington.
There's not a dime's worth of difference between Biden and Cornyn's Democratic opponent, MJ Hegar, when it comes to immigration. Biden and Hegar both support amnesty, taxpayer-subsidized health care, and in-state tuition for illegal immigrants. And, like Biden, Hegar favors increasing the number of visas given to skilled workers.
That means Texans who work in biotech, software development, healthcare, education, engineering, and other skilled professions should look over their shoulders if Biden and Hegar are elected.
Sen. Cornyn has a long history of advocating for tighter immigration laws to defend Americans' jobs and protect their pay. Hegar, on the other hand, appears willing to sell out hard-working Texans to curry favor with lobbyists.
If Joe Biden manages to defeat Donald Trump on November 3, it'll be up to Republicans like John Cornyn to stop his immigration overhaul. Otherwise, Trump's "America First" agenda will quickly be transformed into a series of "Foreigners First" schemes.
—
Sandy Neff is a Dallas native who serves on the steering committee of the Far North Dallas Tea Party.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.