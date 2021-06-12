The supreme irony of critical race theory

Let’s think through to the “supreme irony” of progressive policies on critical race theory in our schools. At issue is the proper role and nature of teaching history. Fundamentally, progressives challenge the conservative assertion that slavery and racism are deviations, betrayals, of the principles inherent in the US’s “authentic” founding documents of liberty and equality. This traditional view, progressives insist, leaves little room for critical inquiry and discussion of the need for new standards in our educational system.
The progressive argument centers on the need to focus our teaching more on “white blame” for the incorporation into our system of such policies and practices as lynching, Indian removal and the like. Students, progressives insist, “should be made to feel discomfort as part of the truth they need to live well and properly in a diverse nation.” The initial results of this policy are disturbing as racial clashes are on the increase. Social polarization over race is rising.
Why is this? One aspect that has received little or no coverage lies in the premises behind the new system of thinking. The contextual framework between the traditional and the new differ pointedly on the nature of human nature. The traditional view, based on Biblical teachings, holds that human nature in its natural state is unsound, conditioned in an evil heart. Hence the need for redemption through Jesus Christ.
On the other hand, the progressive view holds that human nature--in Biblical terms, the unborn again heart-- is good by definition and that reason, objectivity, is racist. For the progressive, feelings, emotions, are dominant. As in the lexicon of the nineteen sixties: “If it feels good do it. These assumptions weaken the progressive claim for the need for reasonable discussion and critical inquiry, with reason, itself, now considered racist.
Reason, however, is the core feature in the framework of the founding documents, centered in the Declaration of Independence. For instance, the concept of unalienable rights sets the stage conditioning truth as absolute rather than relative. It was, indeed, Biblically-based reason that gave vent to discerning what is racist. By the same token it is an objective reference for the view that policies like slavery are wrong. Progressives lecture us on truth, yet their philosophical framework holds no logical basis for truth in an absolutive sense.
This, then, is the “supreme irony” of the progressive position: their stated policies on racism as evil reflect the very founding framework they are seeking to destroy with the new teaching. In concert with the academic theory behind pluralism--“The Elitist Pluralist Equilibrium Model” --, for progressives the one who is right is the one who is most committed to one’s position.
In contrast to the founding documents of the United States, if true to the progressive framework there is nothing “authentically” wrong with racism. Its all a matter of opinion.
