Instead of lowering the cost of prescription drug prices, we’re listening to hours of hearsay.
Instead of securing our southern border, we’re listening to Adam Schiff lie about his contact with the whistleblower to Congress and the American people.
Instead of passing an upgraded trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, we’re watching a circus overrun the halls of the U.S. Capitol.
This is the reality of life under the Democratic Majority.
The impeachment hearings are being held in the Ways and Means Committee hearing room – a room I presided over as Chairman. In that room, we’ve passed historic legislation like the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, bills to combat the opioid crisis, and legislation to help workers save more for retirement. But now, it’s being used as the backdrop for a partisan charade to overturn the will of the American People.
The witnesses that have testified have no first-hand knowledge to share, nor do they bring new, credible information to the proceedings. The transcript is the only first-hand account that we have – and it clearly shows no quid pro quo. But that doesn’t matter to my Democrat colleagues. They decided they wanted to impeach President Trump on the day he was sworn in, and now they are grasping at straws – because they declared him guilty before the trial had ever begun.
The Democrats have shown, again and again, that their one and only reason for impeaching the President is to overturn the 2016 election and try to keep him from a second term. Texas Rep. Al Green showed this when he said, "I'm concerned if we don't impeach the President he will get re-elected." And just last week, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez exposed their true agenda when she admitted, "This is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year."
My colleagues on the Intelligence Committee did a great job highlighting the gaping holes in the Democrats argument, and I believe these hearings have been a major setback in the sham impeachment agenda. I’m hopeful that we can move on from this circus and get back to focusing on our legislative priorities.
Last week, the Ways and Means Committee held a hearing on caring for the aging population in America. I’ve long been a champion of our nation’s seniors, supporting programs like Social Security and Medicare and working to find cures for Alzheimer’s. I’d like to continue these strides of progress by eliminating the idea of “Medicare For All” and other socialist policies that promise to limit the accessibility of quality healthcare. Instead, let’s focus on passing smart, bi-partisan legislation to protect our aging population and future generations.
I’m pleased to announce that the Ways and Means Committee’s Rural and Underserved Communities Health Task Force has begun a Request for Information period. Stakeholders from Texas and across the country are urged to provide input on how we can improve the quality of and access to healthcare for the rural and underserved populations of America. For more information, please visit my website, kevinbrady.house.gov.
Kevin Brady is a U.S. Congressman, representing Texas' 8th Congressional District.
