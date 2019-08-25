Imagine this scenario: You have serious chest pains, but there is no hospital for 30 miles because Huntsville Memorial Hospital has closed. For the past two years, Walker County Hospital District Managers have been working with consultants, legal counsel, and, most importantly, the local community to do everything possible to prevent this scenario from becoming a reality for county residents by keeping the hospital open.
The good news is that the District is close to entering a transaction with a new operator in order to save our hospital. The challenge is that Walker county Hospital Corporation, a totally separate organization from the District, is in dire financial straits and the District is working tirelessly to keep the hospital doors open.
I agree with the editorial in The Item “The public has a right to know” — August 18, 2019. It is important that the public understand several important facts about the distinction between actions by the District and actions by the Hospital Corporation.
The District was established in 1975 to create and maintain a hospital in Walker county. The District has had one primary goal: to maintain our hospital to provide healthcare for the benefit of our community.
The Hospital Corporation is a separate entity from the District and operates Huntsville Memorial Hospital independently through a lease with the District. The District was not responsible for the decisions of the Hospital Corporation that led to its current financial condition.
District Managers have spent the past 18 months attempting to stabilize the financial condition of the Hospital Corporation until a new operator or partner is found. A year ago, the District and Hospital Corporation participated in an auction process to try and sell the hospital. Unfortunately, after a thorough and robust auction process, no viable buyer was found. The District has been exploring alternative arrangements, such as a management agreement. After careful consideration, District Managers concluded that during and after the auction process, the best use of taxpayer dollars was to provide subsidies to continue hospital operations to prevent closure of the hospital. These subsidies were for a period of three months and were necessary to keep the hospital from closing almost a year ago.
Nineteen hospitals in Texas have closed since 2010, the most of any state. The healthcare reimbursement system for community hospitals has been challenging for a long time. It will take cooperation between the District and the new operator to overcome the hospital’s current financial difficulties.
District managers are optimistic that we have found a hospital operator that can improve our hospital. The District is still working with its consultant to determine the District’s ability to provide the appropriate financial support for the hospital. We anticipate that, if all goes as expected and the District obtains appropriate financial support, the transaction will be completed by the end of the year.
With regard to transparency, the District has held regular meetings open to the public. When attorney-client confidential information or potential transaction confidential information was discussed, the District held a limited number of closed sessions consistent with Texas law. It is simply not appropriate to release the draft work product of our legal consultants.
I also agree with The Item’s statement that “The hospital and healthcare options are extremely important to this community.” The District will continue to meet its commitment to maintain a hospital for our community with diligence and dedication. Board managers understand that, to be successful, we must operate with transparency in order to obtain the understanding and support of the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.