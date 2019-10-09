The pink bunny suit

When sewing a costume, it is wise to make it fit for more than one event or holiday. With that in mind, and considering myself a competent seamstress I set about creating a bunny suit out of pink flannel that included a headpiece with long elegant ears, one of which bent in the middle just a bit. It was a great Easter bunny suit and if one replaced the basket and eggs with a Trick or Treat sack, it was a suitable Halloween costume.
Thus began the saga of the bunny suit that I made many years ago when we lived in Huntsville. I hid countless eggs for countless events wearing the suit. At someone’s behest,(who know who) I was hiding eggs in Sam Houston Park and prancing along from tree to tree, basket in hand, hiding my eggs for the egg hunters. A male student was watching from a balcony of the dorm that abutted up against the north side of the park, back then.
Suddenly I hear, “Hey y’all better get your butts out here, there is a dang rabbit hiding eggs in the park.” Needless to say, the balcony filled with curious responders, I waved, they waved and did some yahooing as I completed my mission and moved on to wait for the egg hunters.
On a bunny mission to a Nursing Home, those sitting in the lobby seemed to enjoy talking to the Easter rabbit and one elderly man couldn’t quit laughing. Going from room to room, most of the people thought it was fun having a visit and a conversation with an Easter Bunny. But not all, for on entering one room, a lady took one look at me and grabbed for the nurse call button and said in a very loud, cross voice. “What are you doing in my room? I don’t want any rabbits in here. Now get out of here this minute!” She had a commanding voice, scared me a little, in fact.
As I turned to go, she yelled at the top of her voice, “Someone get this big rabbit out of my room right now! And rabbit, you just keep on movin!” I was glad to leave, she seemed like one tough little lady who in earlier days would have been capable of unloading some buckshot into my behind.
The bunny suit saga was to extend into the next generation and it became well known wherever we were living and was loaned out countless times. When my daughter went off to college, it was sent to her and worn for some event. When my son left for college, it was mailed to him a time or two. He wore it on 6th Street in Austin for the annual street party held there each Halloween. He reported that everyone wanted to buy treats for the bunny rabbit especially one that was 6 feet tall!”
That bunny suit traveled to many cities, towns and states. I wore it to a costume party in Denison, Iowa and it even traveled to California with us. After so many years, it became shabby and tired looking. Both ears began to droop and the pink flannel looked like it had the mange. I do not remember discarding it, but it did indeed disappear. By accessorizing the rabbit it could be used for not only Easter and Halloween but other occasions as well. It brought pleasure to many people for over 25 years.
If I could lay my hands on it someone in the family would wear it this Halloween out of respect for its years of service, mangy or not. There is a silly political correctness trend that places constraints on what is appropriate to wear on Halloween but far as I know there are no activist rabbits to accusing me of culture appropriation. Yet.
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
