The path to fiscal solvency

We all know Washington doesn’t have a revenue problem, it has a spending problem. Even with revenues increasing due to tax reform and our booming economy, our government spending is growing at an unsustainable pace. Congress must act, and the best way to do so is by committing to long-term federal spending caps.
That’s why I introduced new legislation to put America’s budget back on the path to sustainable financial solvency. The Maximizing America’s Prosperity, or MAP Act, is a smarter way to cap and control federal spending. Implementing safeguards against irresponsible spending will not only save taxpayer money, but grow our economy in a fiscally responsible way.
Social Security is one of the most important programs in our country, and thanks to Republican-led tax reform, its solvency is improving. With our economy growing at the best pace in years, now is the time to ensure the longevity and success of Social Security.
However, the recent proposal from Ways and Means Democrats is not the right solution. The proposal raises taxes by an estimated $19 trillion without including any thoughtful changes. Instead of passing this expensive and partisan bill, we need to implement real, long-term improvements. Social Security needs to be saved – but not at the expense of our children, students, and small businesses.
Our teachers, firefighters, and police officers are some of the most valued members of our community. They dedicate so much of their lives to serving the public, and they deserve equal treatment in retirement.
That’s why I was proud to introduce new legislation to repeal the harmful Windfall Elimination Prevision, or WEP, that unfairly targets our public servant’s Social Security benefits. My legislation would implement a fair formula that ensures our teachers, firefighters, and police officers receive equal treatment – and the benefits they so rightly deserve.
The U.S. House of Representatives recently took encouraging steps towards standing up for our strongest ally in the Middle East, Israel. As anti-Semitic rhetoric continues to rise in the United States and around the world, the time is now to take a strong stance against the economic warfare perpetrated by movements like Boycott, Divestment and Sanction (BDS). However, a show of solidarity means little without real, concrete legislative action. That is why I am urging House Democrats to bring H.R. 336—a bill that contains concrete actions against the BDS movement—to the House floor for a vote.
Today marks the first day of the Congressional August district work period, and I’m looking forward to spending the next few weeks traveling around the Eighth Congressional District of Texas. I’ll be speaking to local agriculture groups and small businesses about the importance of passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), our local public servants about their retirement benefits and repealing WEP, and our healthcare institutions and professionals about the dangers of Medicare For All.
Listening to and learning from my constituents is the most important part of my job, and hearing about your concerns and priorities keeps me informed about the most pressing issues facing Texas.
Kevin Brady is a U.S. Congressman serving Texas' 8th District.
