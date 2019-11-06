Belonging to a discussion group made up of learned men and women for the past 15 years has provided opportunities to ponder some subjects upon which I would normally spend very little time. Occasionally the brainiacs in the group will select topics such as Logic, Empiricism or The Meaning of Numbers and down deep in my being it is easy to feel, “Oh who cares?” But I feel compelled to do my homework and share something during the five minutes allotted to each member for an uninterrupted presentation. It is only after all have presented that another 2 minutes is given each member to ask questions, refute or in many instances, disagree. Actually some of the topics of no interest initially, proved otherwise. That is why this group is a meaningful part of my life.
When the topic The Nature of Existence was chosen, it was given all the effort I thought it deserved. Sometimes the topics get so serious I feel obligated to inject a bit of lighthearted commentary just for a change of pace. This was one of those times. It was time to punt. The following are my thoughts on The Nature of Existence.
“Existence has been defined by countless people throughout the ages. To put it simply one could say it is the world one is aware of….or conscious of through ones senses. Other definitions describe it as everything that IS or even more simply, EVERYTHING. Or in another way, everything that most people believe in.
A Chinese proverb by Lao Tzo states, The way to do is to be.
Then along comes: To be is to do…Attributed to Plato.
To do is to be…..Attributed to Aristotle
Here is the kicker: Many famous writers and thinkers have pondered and written on those two thoughts in one way or another and claimed them as their own. Let me name a few:
Socrates
Shakespeare _ (To Be or Not to Be) Georg Wilheim Fredrich Hegel, Immanuel Kant, Bertrand Russell, John Stuart Mill, Jean Paul Sartre, Albert Camus, Dale Carnegie and of course Frank Sinatra (Doo Bee Doo Bee Doo).
Smart Son #1 saw this bit of graffiti on a restroom wall when he was attending the University of Texas at Austin: “God is Love, Love is Blind, Ray Charles is Blind, therefore, Ray Charles is God?” Just another thinker pondering the nature of existence.
My conclusion? I view the nature of existence as I perceive the definition of art: If I say it is, it is. If I think it is art, it’s art. If I think it should be....it should be. So voila, y’all there we have the Nature of Existence!”
Needless to say no one asked for a copy of my manuscript, however it provided a laugh or two and I learned something along the way when listening to the reports presented by my colleagues.
