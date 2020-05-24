The month of May matters to me

Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 84F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.