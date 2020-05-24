The month of May matters to me

Where did SARS COVID-19 come from? Who really knows the true origin of this virus?
It’s a strong possibility that the answer to this question may be too alarming for the general population to ponder or even accept. Whether this virus was lab engineered, designed to be used as a bio-warfare weapon, or experimentation for bio-defense; the bottom line, many innocent and vulnerable lives have been lost due to this virus that may have leaked out of a lab.
The news media provides multiple conflicting new reports that jolt a headache in my body. For this reason, this article is not designed to give any more attention to this virus. I am not a feline with supposedly nine lives. I have only one life to live, and today is a good day to celebrate living my best life. So flow with me as I share some good news.
May is significant to me due to so many birthdays of close family members. To kick it off, Cleo, my second born daughter and retired, professional track athlete celebrated another birthday on May 1st. However, even better, Cleo gave birth to my second granddaughter, Imani Elizabeth (a preemie) the last of March, and it was a sensational Sunday. Like the speedster, Cleo, Imani, came so quickly, she was almost birthed on the floor head first. Thank God there was a bed near bye while Cleo was walking. As a result, the Tyson family has much to be grateful for, and mother and baby are doing quite well. Imani is getting full and fat on healthy breast milk and there are no indications that she was born a month prematurely. Yes!
As May heats up and the beat goes on, here is my list of birthdays: 5th -brother-in-law, Albert; 11th-neice-Brooke; 22th –my brother, Roy See; 25th- nephew-Isaiah; 27th- Roy’s first born son, Ricco; and May 30th –my deceased father, Cornelius See, who would have been 87 years of age this year. I vividly recall my father telling me that good health was better than all the money in the world. Let that marinate in your heart while May is moving right along.
With that said, treasure every moment you have with your family members and develop creative ways to celebrate new careers, first job, birthdays, anniversaries and graduation ceremonies. I really admire how the New Waverly community came together to honor the class of 2020 with a celebration parade. Right on, right on!
As the world turns the pages of our lives forward, let’s not get left behind being stuck in moments of regrets and what ifs. Do not lose your moment, but instead, lose the burden of emotional weight and propel forward. Summer is awaiting your vibrancy.
Chris Tyson is a resilient and contemporary columnist for The Huntsville item.
