What do you think of when you hear the phrase “the least of these?” Outcast, down and out, powerless? Christians believe that when their efforts include helping the “least of these” they are actually ministering directly to Jesus Christ. That’s based on Matthew 25:40b: ‘I tell you the truth, when you did it to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you were doing it to me!’
“The least of these” would include the sick, imprisoned, disadvantaged, poor, defenseless, and so forth. While no one wants to find themselves urgently needing help or remaining in “the least” category very long, many do.
In a time when CoVid has taken many lives and complicated life for the rest of us, a person can easily find oneself in the “least” category, requiring the help of others. We might even think that we are the “least” because we are oppressed politically by the other party, harmed economically by inflation, and socially inconvenienced by having to take CoVid protective measures, but none of these qualifies us as the least of these, much less one of those noble souls who help them.
There are, however, professions which bring fellow citizens directly into the realm of assisting others. Appropriately, they are known as the “helping professions.” Two of these critically important roles are teaching and healthcare. In each case, lives are entrusted to these professionals on a daily basis. I’ve become acquainted with both, the former by having a mother, wife, and daughter in the teaching profession, and earning a Texas Teacher Certificate myself many years ago. Familiarity with the latter profession came less voluntarily, through a series of surgeries, and two recent hospitalizations.
Consider for a moment, the everyday challenges facing teachers and nurses, and the number and complexity of challenges added to their tasks by CoVid. Look at their clientele. Teachers operate in an environment quite different than the rest of us. And teachers are leaving it.
In one school district in the Houston area, upwards of 20 teachers in a specialty field resigned en masse this month, their way of making a statement to the administration that constantly changing curriculum by those outside the classroom without the input of those inside the classroom was unacceptable, in addition to the unrealistic non-teaching requirements imposed on teachers.
Parents came to appreciate teachers as their kids stayed home with remote learning last year, but respect for teachers in the U.S. has eroded over the past decades. Teachers are much more respected as professionals in other countries. Classroom discipline has suffered as parents often support their first-grader over the child’s teacher in a contest of wills. Less than half of children come from intact families. That’s harder to document since the definition of family is constantly evolving.
Children enter a classroom today where truth can depend on one’s perspective, and where their own gender may be up for debate. Getting the pronouns right trumps the ABCs. Teachers may be confronted with teaching politicized add-on curricula whereby white children are deemed racist oppressors and children of color inept oppressed victims of ingrained white colonialism. With CoVid, there are vacancies to fill and a lack of substitutes. Teachers who manage to stay healthy may face fifty percent larger classes, combined because of a lack of healthy substitutes. There are easier jobs out there, and teachers can hardly be blamed for seeking them.
Easier jobs have not included working at a hospital for a long time now. Nurses and related healthcare professionals in the CoVid era experience burnout like never before. ER nurses are like police officers in that they usually see people at their worst, maybe on their worst day. Imagine going to work where people will show up mutilated, violently ill, or simply stop breathing and die. We can watch it sensationalized on television all day long, but there is nothing like first-hand experience.
Maybe you’re the night shift nurse. Your job includes waking people from their sleep, in order to confirm certain information you are required to obtain, for the patient’s own good. Or, you are a phlebotomist, and you not only wake people up, turn on the lights, but you stick them to draw blood. What are the odds of getting a sweet reception, patient after patient, night after night?
Then CoVid hits and co-workers fall right and left. Shifts extend or double. Unusually severe demands are placed on those who do show, exceptional requests at first and then more and more frequent extended hours, leading to chronic fatigue. Family time suffers. Money alone can’t make up for what frontline healthcare professionals endure, but more would help.
In an era when some are beginning to view work as less than mandatory, or some forms of work as “not worth it,” or “unbearable,” these two professions are non-negotiable essentials. Let’s get about the business of training, employing, and retaining enough qualified educators and healthcare professionals to provide relief to those holding the fort in this pandemic and the next, and the next. And do so before they too become, like their clients, the least of these.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 42 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
