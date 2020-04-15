The laughter wellness connection

It is said that love makes the world go around, and that may be true, but it is laughter that helps us cope with emergencies, personal and national, large and small. During this time of awesome stress and challenges we need to smile through the distress of a nation facing an epidemic of major proportion that is affecting the health of our citizens and the health of our economy as well.
This will be a serious column on laughter. Is that a contradiction in terms? A serious column on laughter? It is one of the reasons to love the English language for it is so full of contradictions. Have you ever been told to act naturally? What about, He turned up missing? A small crowd! Pretty ugly, Exact estimate. Sweet sorrow or Alone together?
Whether or not to laugh is more a choice than a reaction and laughing at ourselves is the healthiest laugh of all. It is sad to even think that someone could leave this life with their music and laughter still inside. A sense of humor ranks right up there with trust worthiness, honesty and all the traits we appreciate in other people. .
It was in the field of nursing that I learned one had to laugh to keep from crying. Laughter helps heal the sick and it sustains the healer. Have you experienced a time when laughter made an unbearable moment bearable? Have you laughed when things were tense, scary or sad and felt the better for it? It is called black humor, gallows humor, foxhole humor, but it provides a way to survive the bad moments in our lives. And it is a survival mechanism for people like nurses, policemen, doctors or soldiers in combat. Laughter can make the intolerable, tolerable. There are times we laugh to survive and for many, this is one of those times.
These thoughts are not original with me... it is Biblical... We were meant to be joyful for the word joy is mentioned over 200 times in the Bible. In Proverbs 17:22 it says, “A happy heart is a good medicine and a cheerful mind works healing, but a broken spirit dries the bones.”.....and another quote: “Our mouths were filled with laughter, our tongues with songs of joy” (Psalms 26:2) What is the message here?
When we laugh it is like internal jogging. It stimulates the release of endorphins which alter our mood and can reduce our perception of pain. A recent line of inquiry suggests that laughter benefits the immune system and may thus contribute to fighting off disease and illness. Laughter most certainly shows the condition of the human heart and it is why we have the face we deserve by the time we are 40.
Many things happen when we laugh? For one thing, our perception shifts and we let go of feelings of judgment, blame and self-pity and we embrace a better knowledge of ourselves and others. Most people and especially the elders among us laugh at aging jokes. The aging process is no laughing matter but it isn’t going to change much and let’s be honest about it, our skin used to fit better than it does now. Laughing is better than crying about it. It is always best to smile because you got to see it happen rather than cry because it is over. It is the combination of the difficult times and the happy times that make us who we are.
We should be consumed with the desire to laugh!! I watch no movies, see no plays or watch TV with depressing subjects.....except for the news, of course. We make a choice each morning to be bitter or to be better, to feel gloomy or glorious, to cope or mope, to be joyful or mournful, count our problems or our blessings.
So smile into the future, it makes our God larger and our demons smaller. Laughter boosts all of life’s riches, and has a value that is beyond gold or sugar.... of all the blessings we enjoy, laughter is the most subtle and the most precious. It has no nationality, politics or religion. It is an equalizer that has no equal. It is a gift we can give to others and in so doing we receive it ourselves. And best of all, it nurtures us and provides a way to survive in this troubled, imperfect world.
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
