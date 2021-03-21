What difference have you made in the lives of people? What good have you done for someone lately?
These are questions we much periodically ask ourselves as we measure up to the rubric of the word of God and examine the needs in our communities. If we look around town, read various media outlets and ask questions, there is work to be done for every citizen to make our communities better, safer and more vibrant.
As we continue to recognize and spotlight women who are agents of change during Women’s History Month, we must embrace the ideology that women are the “jewels of God”. What condition would the world be in without the presence and impact of women?
Examine the New Testament Epistle of Mark18, when early in the morning before the rising of the sun, Mary Magdalene and Mary (the mother of James) went to the tomb searching for Jesus to anoint his body with spices. Lo and behold, the stone was rolled away and an angel in a long white garment was sitting next to where Jesus had laid.
The angel told the two women that Jesus was not there and they should go and tell the disciples and Peter, the good news about Jesus. The point of impact is that women heard the news first and they were commissioned to go tell it and share what they had seen and heard. Today, in most congregations in America, the women are the majority of attendees and worshippers. The church would be void and lacking value without the presence and dedication of women, the “jewels of God.”
Another world changer, whom I immensely admire, is Michelle Obama. Michelle Robinson Obama served as First lady of the United States from 2009-2017. She is one of the most educated first ladies to grace the world stage with poise, empowerment, and charisma. Michelle founded an organization in Chicago that prepares young people for careers in public service and has inspired women worldwide to own their stories and use their voices to effect change.
While “Becoming Michelle Obama,” observing from a distance, she brings a spirit of optimism and resilience when she interacts with people. Her self-possessed warmth and genuineness altered the aroma and atmosphere of the White House. With much pride and joy, I salute the first African American FLOTUS, a”jewel of God.” Forever Michelle in our hearts!
A group of women who have tapped into my heart and soul, and are world changers in their own right, are my four sisters, with whom I grew up in the same household; Margie, Beverly, Cynthia, and Cornelia. Each of us was reared to go out and conquer the world and do better than our parents and ancestors.
Our unique contributions to society are to enrich the lives of our families, friends, and colleagues, and to pay it forward by teaching others to navigate through the rough waters of life and career. We are thrilled to see others whom we have mentored to climb to the next level of success, and be recognized and rewarded for their hard work. We know as “jewels of God” sharing is caring. Ponder this thought. “I stand on the sacrifices of a million women before me, thinking what I can do to make this mountain taller, so the women after me can see farther.” — Legacy-Rupi Kaur
Chris Tyson is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
