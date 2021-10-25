It's almost the time of year to pay tribute to one of the most revered segments of our population: the veterans.
It's become almost rote to say these days, "Thank you for your service." A few vets have expressed embarrassment, especially if they didn't risk their lives on a battlefield. But everyone who serves in the military could very well be sent into a war at any given moment; they've pledged fealty to their country.
Many people do oppose war on principle, but that doesn't mean they disparage those who chose the path of military service. Without that option, millions of folks might not be as successful as they are today. On the other hand, many veterans are suffering from the effects of service, and they, too, deserve compassion and honor.
On Thursday, Nov. 11, The Huntsville Item will publish its annual "Salute to Heroes" section. We rely on veterans, and their families, to help us give readers content they are eager for.
We are asking our readers to submit a photo of their veteran, along with their name, rank and enlisted service. Submissions can be made this week online at itemonline.com/veterans or by completing the registration form on page 5 of today’s paper.
If you have questions, call The Item at (936) 295-5407. Few supplements are more important than this one!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.