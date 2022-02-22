The history of a favorite hymn

On a recent morning, I awakened very thankful that what I had just experienced was a dream. Three of my friends and I were on a stage in front of a large audience when we were asked to sing the Battle Hymn of the Republic. We gladly agreed to do so and promptly forgot the words once we had sung the first line of the song. It was a nightmare moment. (But those things can happen in real life, for I was in attendance at a wedding when the well-trained tenor who was to sing the “Lord’s Prayer” before the wedding ceremony, forgot the words after the first few lines.)
Needless to say I awoke, grabbed my iPhone and Googled The Battle Hymn. I knew at least the first two verses and as one of my all-time favorite songs, how could the words have been forgotten? And the Battle Hymn always gives the tingles! The song has an interesting history with a connection of sorts to my childhood and the songs we sang in our rural school from The Golden Book of Favorite Songs.
During times of national conflict music has an emotionally-charged effect on inspiring those who bear the burden of participation. Each war leaves behind melodies for succeeding generations to sing and wonder about who inspired the composition of the words and music.
The Battle Hymn of the Republic evolved from a folk hymn, “Canaan, Happy Shore”, which was sung at southern camp meetings in the rural South and was first documented in the early 1800 s. After the Harper’s Ferry Incident, the lyrics were rewritten and the melody revived as “John Brown’s Body” in honor of the abolitionist, John Brown, who was assassinated at that time.
It was in November 1861 when the famed poet, Julia Ward Howe, and her husband visited Washington, D.C., a city girding itself for war with obvious “watchfires of a hundred circling camps.” They observed marching, Union troops singing the song, “John Brown’s Body” wherein the chorus contained the words, “Glory, Glory Hallelujah”. Standing beside her as they watched the singing troops march by was a minister who knew her by reputation as a poet and he asked her to write new lyrics to the tune.
Her reply was, “I have often wished to do so.”
Later she is quoted as saying, “I awoke the next morning in the gray of the early dawn, and to my astonishment found that the wished-for lines were arranging themselves in my brain. I lay quite still until the last verse had completed itself in my thoughts, then hastily arose, saying to myself, I shall lose this if I don’t write it down immediately. I began to scrawl the lines almost without looking …Having completed this, I lay down again and fell asleep, but not before feeling that something of importance had happened to me”.*
That “something of importance” proved to be the lyrics to the Battle Hymn of the Republic. And in February of the following year she sold her poem to the Atlantic Monthly magazine for five dollars.
The new song spread quickly through the northern armies and their supporters. Ironically, what had once been a melody sung and treasured by Southerners, the original music written by southerner, William Steffe, was now the battle hymn of the Union armies, not the southern troops, as they marched into battle against each other.
Howe’s lyrics reflected her religious and political convictions. As a religious, activist abolitionist she made her feelings known, her words a ringing cry for the end of slavery and the claim that God was on the side of the Union cause. Needless to say, the Southerners lost all fondness for the song that had originated within their boundaries.
Today, I am convinced the Battle Hymn of the Republic is tingle-worthy in the South as well as the North. It never fails to enhance in me a surge of patriotism and love of country like no other song I know.
