Huntsville needs a hospital.
Walker County needs a hospital.
The rural areas around the county need a hospital.
Make no mistake about it – if Huntsville Memorial Hospital is not saved thousands will suffer, some will die and the growth the city and county have enjoyed will come to a screeching halt. Decline will set in.
The hospital is that important.
Bashing the hospital – its governance and its staff – has become commonplace over the past few years and to some extent with good reason. I personally have publicly differed with the elected Walker County Hospital District Board over several issues, most often over issues of closed meetings, records and lack of transparency. I haven’t forgotten.
But now is not the time for that. Now is the time to face reality about what a city and town without a hospital would be like.
Many say we have sufficient health care in Conroe and the Woodlands. I go to specialists there. But for someone suffering a heart attack, stroke or severe injuries from an accident, Huntsville Memorial Hospital can mean – and has meant for many – the difference between life and death.
Without Huntsville Memorial Hospital many in our area who lack transportation or the means to go anywhere else will do without health care. Ask local doctors what it would do to their practices not to have a hospital. Ask whether they would stay.
That is the human cost, the pain and suffering that would come without a hospital. Many smaller communities in Texas – and in rural areas around the nation – have learned that truth the hard and painful way.
But, there is another level of loss that comes to a community like ours when its hospital closes. The economy begins to die, and the smell of that reaches out far and wide to the point the community becomes a place to avoid.
The city of Huntsville recently noted it wants to put economic development back on its radar. Without a hospital, it need not bother. Realtors are touting the growth in southern Walker County and Huntsville itself. Without a hospital, it will stop. For many of you who have seen your property values increase over the past two decades, be prepared to see that value drop quickly absent a hospital. Get ready for empty store fronts.
Don’t take my word for it. Carolyn Bruce, CEO of Western Healthcare Alliance in Grand Junction, Colo., works closely with rural communities. Tim Wolters, director of reimbursement at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, Mo and with the National Rural Health Association. They have written about what the loss of a hospital means for a community.
Both say a community hospital helps drive employment, demand for schools and commerce.
“If a company is looking where to expand, whether it’s a factory or distribution center, they look at the school system and health care system and want to have this available to attract and retain their employees,” Wolters says.
“Decreasing services or closing a hospital stunts the community’s economic growth,” Bruce says. “Companies are rarely attracted to relocate to a community with little or no health care. Existing businesses may be forced to close or move out of the community. The rest of the community — health-wise and economically — can enter a downward spiral of decline.”
Wolters agrees that closing hospitals can have a devastating effect on the community. “That’s why we need to protect hospitals — so we have the ability to sustain jobs and keep that care at a local level,” he adds.
The survival of the hospital is by no means a sure thing at this moment. The Hospital District has formed a new partnership with Community Hospital Corporation of Plano. The new operating corporation – Huntsville Community Hospital Inc. – is a joint venture, meaning the District and CHC will sit jointly on a board, ensuring a depth of fiduciary monitoring that did not exist when the now-defunct Walker County Hospital Corporation mis-managed the asset and drove it into a ditch that ended in bankruptcy. If a bankruptcy hearing this month goes as planned the new corporation will control the assets and operations.
Many people would like to know how the private corporation was able to gut the hospital financially and push it to the brink. So would I. Incompetence? Possibly. Corruption and theft? Possibly. The now-gone administered, who earned somewhere around $400,000 a year in total compensation vanished amid accusations of billing fraud and embezzlement. Alleged mis-statements on financial statements that made the corporation look healthier than it was also have been alleged. A board member formed a non-profit LLC – Walker County Economic Development – with the now-gone administrator, a highly-irregular thing to do. What went on with satellite operations that were fiscal sinkholes; contracts with local doctors and other entities.
For the sake of all involved there should be an investigation, preferably by the state to avoid local conflicts. That is owed to taxpayers who got bled out as a result of whatever the WCHC might have done or let happen; the Walker County Hospital District, as our elected agency, needs to know; and it is only fair to those citizens who were involved in the now-defunct corporation if there was no wrongdoing. But, if wrongdoing is proved, those implicated should face the full force of law.
But, you have a role in this going forward. Each and every person in this city, county and beyond has a role. It is a simple one. Continue to demand accountability. But, beyond that, be willing to bury the hatchet for now, to declare a truce so that we can save this critical, life-giving, economy-supporting asset.
The district no doubt will be coming to us in coming months for more money. That’s just a fact. I know. What about all the millions that already have gone into the hospital? Later. Not now. Cash infusions are going to be critical in coming months and years until the ship is righted.
In coming months and years we – all of us - have to leave our political feelings about taxes and what happened in the past in the closet, grit our teeth and be willing to pay to ensure we have futures on both health and financial levels. It is not a time for liberals, conservative, libertarians or tea partiers to argue philosophies. Disease and decline don’t deal in philosophies or political stances.
Someday, hopefully, answers and justice. Today, come together, dig deep and save the hospital. Or, pay a price we maybe cannot even imagine.
—
Rich Heiland is a retired journalist and consultant. He resides in Huntsville.
